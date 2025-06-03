Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

IFAB clarification on double touch penalties to be immediately implemented in all UEFA matches

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

UEFA will implement the clarification provided by IFAB of Law 14.

IFAB clarification on double touch penalties to be immediately implemented in all UEFA matches

UEFA will immediately implement the clarification provided by IFAB of Law 14 with regard to cases of double touch of the ball by the player taking a penalty kick.

Consequently, all UEFA matches, starting with the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal on 4 June 2025 will now be played under the new interpretation of Law 14.

FIFA confirmed that this will be the case for European Qualifiers too.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, June 3, 2025