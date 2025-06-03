IFAB clarification on double touch penalties to be immediately implemented in all UEFA matches
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
UEFA will implement the clarification provided by IFAB of Law 14.
UEFA will immediately implement the clarification provided by IFAB of Law 14 with regard to cases of double touch of the ball by the player taking a penalty kick.
Consequently, all UEFA matches, starting with the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Germany and Portugal on 4 June 2025 will now be played under the new interpretation of Law 14.
FIFA confirmed that this will be the case for European Qualifiers too.