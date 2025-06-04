The UEFA Top Scorer trophy, presented by Alipay+, will be awarded to the most prolific marksman of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

Sculpted in the shape of the Chinese character "支" (pronounced zhi, and meaning 'payment' as well as 'support'), the trophy reflects Alipay+'s dedication to enabling seamless cross-border payments between consumers and merchants at all scales. The barefooted striker evokes the original beauty and power of football – a game that unites people across the world with passion, ambition and solidarity.

The base of the trophy draws inspiration from the ocean, and is composed of undulating pieces that represent competing teams navigating the tides of competition. Just as the ocean bridges continents, football serves as a universal link between people, echoing Alipay+'s vision for fostering inclusive growth.

Alipay+ is a global wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. It is operated by Ant International and is an Official Partner of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.