UEFA Nations League Insights: Germany 1-2 Portugal

Portugal's increased second-half intensity in the UEFA Nations League semi-final and a triple substitution caused Germany problems, bringing two quick goals and creating what Roberto Martinez called "a wonderful game of football and for us psychologically, a performance to remember".

Goalless at half-time, Portugal's intensity increased at the start of the second half. Undeterred by Germany taking the lead within three minutes of the restart through Florian Wirtz, Portugal took risks, using short combinations to run in behind Germany's back line while Bruno Fernandes – man-marked in the first half – began to find space between Germany's lines.

Nations League tactical analysis: Portugal's semi-final win over Germany

Ten minutes after Wirtz's perfectly-directed header, Portugal made a hugely effective triple substitution, bringing on Francisco Conceição, Vitinha and Nelson Semedo.

"[After the goal] Germany were growing into the performance, but our substitutions brought us more control of the ball," said coach Martínez. "That's what a player like Vitinha can do, and having the extra pass and energy allowed us to get into the final third better. We carried on improving with three substitutions and that's very difficult in international football. We always knew we'd have to finish stronger."

As well as taking risks, "we also defended the German width," continued the Portugal coach. "On the counterattack we were calm and we showed great psychological strength. It was a very demanding game for the German side and they probably couldn't contain what we were trying to do."

Portugal's 63rd-minute equaliser came after substitute Francisco Conceição's constant movement created space to receive the ball – from Rúben Dias – before he ran forward.

"Conceição is always thinking to run quickly, to dribble and create good chances with good shots," said UEFA's Technical Observer Aitor Karanka. "As can be seen in the first video, He also receives support from his team-mates," whose movements allow him to be in a position where he can attack 1v1. "Conceição is quick, but being a left footer and playing on the right, he can dribble any way, which is very difficult to defend."

Vitinha was also key in helping make Portugal's counter-press effective and winning the ball back in transitions. "Vitinha and Conceição changed the game," said Karanka. "Vitinha was so involved. He was always ready to counter-press and when he got the ball his first thought was to play forward, as can be seen in the second video; his quality passing started transitions. He was also aggressive without the ball, always moving and rotating his position."

It was this combination play and willingness to run behind Germany's back line again that gave Portugal the winning goal on 68 minutes, which is displayed in video three, with Nuno Mendes linking with Bruno Fernandes to run behind before passing across the goal for Cristiano Ronaldo to finish.