Spain vs France report: Yamal sparkles as La Roja edge nine-goal semi-final thriller

Spain will play Portugal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final after an enthralling 5-4 triumph against France in the second semi-final in Stuttgart – the highest-scoring match in the competition's history.

Key moments 22' Williams thrashes in opening goal

25' Merino coverts from another Oyarzabal assist

53' Yamal wins and converts penalty

55' Pedri dispatches fourth for La Roja

59' Mbappé pulls one back for France

67' Yamal grabs his second of the game

79' Cherki drills in stunner from 20 metres

84' Vivian turns ball into own net

90+3' Kolo Muani heads France within one goal

Match in brief: Spain prove the more clinical

A pulsating end-to-end start only heightened the atmosphere surrounding another meeting of these European giants. Kylian Mbappé and Nico Williams, twice, made sure each goalkeeper was active early on while Theo Hernández struck the bar from the edge of the area as the last two winners of this competition tried to assert themselves.

Nico Williams celebrates scoring the opening goal for Spain AFP via Getty Images

It was third time lucky for Williams in the 22nd minute though, as he hammered in from close range after Mikel Oyarzabal held off his marker and prodded into the Athletic Club man's path.

Oyarzabal was equally impactful three minutes later as his delightful clipped return pass over the France defence allowed Mikel Merino, who scored a last-gasp winner against Germany in this stadium to put Spain in the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finals, to run clear and slide his finish past Maignan.

Mikel Merino wheels away after making it 2-0 to Spain Getty Images

Désiré Doué and, on two occasions, Ousmane Dembélé – both fresh from UEFA Champions League glory with Paris Saint-Germain – tested Unai Simón in response, though Didier Deschamps' men were being consistently tormented by the outrageous talents of Lamine Yamal in the other direction.

The 17-year-old would be rewarded shortly after half-time, drawing a foul from Adrien Rabiot in the box and nervelessly converting the resulting penalty, before Pedri galloped on to Williams' pass and nonchalantly dispatched number four a minute later.

Pedri enjoys his goal with fellow scorer Lamine Yamal UEFA via Getty Images

A glimmer of hope for France came when Kylian Mbappé ended a run of seven international matches without a goal when he was fouled by Pedro Porro and swept in the penalty himself but their injury-hit defence was breached once again by Yamal's poked finish.

Les Bleus refused to go out meekly, however, debutant Rayan Cherki scoring a stunning effort from 20 minutes during a lively cameo and fellow substitute Malo Gusto providing a teasing cross that Daniel Vivian could only turn into his own net.

Cherki then crossed for Randal Kolo Muani to head in Les Bleus' fourth in added time but Luis de la Fuente's men held on to advance to a record third Nations League final.

As it happened: Spain 5-4 France

Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

"He scored two goals, but more important was that he was a constant threat in attack, playing with unbelievable maturity for his age."

UEFA Technical Observer Panel

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

For the neutral, this was pure gold. Entertainment without end. Thrills, magic, ambition, atmosphere and another Nations League classic. Spain, if truth be told, were faulty and didn't hit their best. But they hit five. That, however, is 11 conceded in four matches. That'll have to change but, frankly, Yamal! An utterly astonishing footballer. That's the message.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

A chastening night for France, who were enterprising and inventive on the ball but had no way back once Spain managed to gain a foothold in the tie. France will lament some of their luck, the ball bouncing favourably for Spain on multiple occasions, but a lack of concentration and decisive decision-making defensively cost Les Bleus. Sunday's third-place play-off against Germany will provide them with an opportunity to put things right.

Rayan Cherki scores a wonderful goal for France on his debut AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Key stats

Spain have reached a third successive Nations League final.

La Roja are unbeaten in their last 12 Nations League matches (W8 D4).

Les Bleus have lost eight of their last 12 games against Spain (W3).

This was the highest-scoring Nations League match of all time.

Line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Porro, Le Normand (Vivian 77), Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino (Gavi 90+1), Zubimendi, Pedri (Fabián Ruiz 64); Yamal, Oyarzabal (Samu 77), Williams (Olmo 64)

France: Maignan; Kalulu (Gusto 63), Konaté, Lenglet (L Hernández 72), T Hernández; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé (Kolo Muani 76), Olise (Cherki 64), Doué (Barcola 63); Mbappé