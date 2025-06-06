Germany vs France Nations League third-place play-off preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, expert views, form and coaches' thoughts

Germany meet France in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday 8 June.

Germany vs France at a glance When: Sunday 8 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

What: UEFA Nations League third-place play-off﻿

What: UEFA Nations League third-place play-off﻿



Where to watch the third-place play-off on TV

Where to watch the third-place play-off on TV

What do you need to know?

Germany's dreams of a Nations League final on home soil were disappointed in Munich as Francisco Conceição's sizzling strike and Cristiano Ronaldo's finish overhauled the 48th-minute lead that Florian Wirtz had given Julian Nagelsmann's side. The result was disheartening enough, but the Germany coach was equally pained by what he described as "one of our weakest games in the last year-and-a-half" and will hope, at the very least, for a more charismatic display against France, against whom they are winless in their previous four competitive matches.

While Germany were the victims of a comeback, France were nearly the architects of an historic one, trailing by four goals against Spain before fighting back to ensure a thrilling ending for the neutral and a nervy one for La Roja, who edged a 5-4 win in the highest-scoring Nations League match ever. Looking ahead to the third-place play-off, France coach Didier Deschamps is not quite sure what to expect: "It's going to be a different game. There will be changes for Germany and in our side, but we will try to recover and win."

Semi-final highlights: Spain 5-4 France

Possible line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Anton; Goretzka, Gross; Sané, Wirtz, Mittelstädt; Füllkrug

Nagelsmann is unlikely to make drastic changes, but will want to freshen up his side. Will he stick with Goretzka and Pavlović? Woltemade enjoyed some bright moments on his debut, but is likely to be rested in place of Füllkrug ahead of linking up with Germany's Under-21s for their European Championship.

James Thorogood, Germany reporter

France: Maignan; Gusto, Konaté, L Hernández, T Hernández; Guendouzi, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Barcola; Mbappé

Following his scintillating cameo, Cherki will surely have played his way into contention for a starting berth. Gusto also did his case no harm after providing an outlet from right-back during the second half, while Barcola could come in for Doué to offer some fresh energy on the wing.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

Reporters' views

James Thorogood, Germany reporter

The disappointment sat deep in Germany's ranks after a performance against Portugal that the players and head coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted wasn't good enough. Now they have a chance at redemption against France, but it will require significant improvement from an injury-hit squad.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

As the inquest continues following that extraordinary semi-final, there will be mixed emotions for France. There'll be concerns over how porous their defensive foundations became in the face of a wave of Spanish attacks. Consolation will be found in the way they reacted, inspired by a sparkling cameo from Rayan Cherki. If Deschamps can resolve some of their structural issues, and marry that with the instinctive attacking genius of their star-studded front line, France will fancy their chances.

Semi-final highlights: Germany 1-2 Portugal

View from the camps

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach, on the defeat by Portugal: "That was one of our weakest games in the last year-and-a-half. We lacked aggression and activity. One or two players weren't involved enough in attack. We need 100% from everyone."

Didier Deschamps, France coach, on their semi-final against Spain: "There are things that need to be corrected but there are a lot of good things. We have great potential up front. We were punished because we were up against high-level opponents who were very efficient."

Form guide (most recent first)

Germany: LDWDWW

France: LWLWDW

