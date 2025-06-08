Germany 0-2 France report: Kylian Mbappé scores landmark goal as Les Bleus clinch Nations League third place

Kylian Mbappé's 50th international goal for France set them on their way to a 2-0 victory over hosts Germany in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off as Les Bleus claimed the bronze medal.

Key moments 2' Maignan saves from Woltemade

5' Digne heads Füllkrug shot off the line

37' Wirtz strike hits the post

45' Mbappé curls France into the lead

59' Thuram bends against the woodwork

79' Ter Stegen brilliantly tips Mbappé volley wide

84' Olise taps in France's second

Match in brief: Mbappé the difference-maker once more

It was Germany who started on the front foot amid a carnival atmosphere in Stuttgart, France goalkeeper Mike Maignan denying Nick Woltemade from close range before defender Lucas Digne had to be alert to head Niclas Füllkrug's goalbound strike off the line.

As it happened: Germany 0-2 France

It became a hat-trick of near misses for the hosts in the 38th minute when Florian Wirtz wrong-footed Maignan with a placed shot that cannoned back off the post and away from danger.

And on the stroke of half-time Julian Nagelsmann's side were made to pay for their wasted opportunities as Mbappé cut inside on the left before bending a powerful effort beyond Marc-André ter Stegen to bring up his half-century for his country and leave him just one goal behind France legend Thierry Henry, who is second on Les Bleus' all-time scorers list.

Kylian Mbappé celebrates putting France ahead AFP via Getty Images

On the hour mark Marcus Thuram came centimetres away from doubling the visitors' lead, becoming the second player to hit the woodwork with a curling attempt from just inside the box as the match began to get more and more stretched.

It was France who looked more likely to get the game's second goal, and Mbappé was only denied a double by an excellent sprawling Ter Stegen save from his acrobatic volley on 79 minutes.

A few minutes later, though, Les Bleus did claim their second, with Mbappé pouncing on a defensive mix-up to race clear before unselfishly squaring for substitute Michael Olise to score into an empty net and end the match as a contest.

Michael Olise came off the bench to add a second for France AFP via Getty Images

Both teams will now switch their attentions towards securing a place at the 2026 World Cup, with Germany next in qualification action on 4 September against Slovakia and France facing Ukraine a day later.

Player of the Match: Kylian Mbappé (France)

"He scored the first goal to set France on their way before creating an assist for the second. The forward was particularly dangerous in Les Bleus' transitions."

UEFA Technical Observer Panel

Kylian Mbappé with his Player of the Match trophy UEFA via Getty Images

James Thorogood, Germany reporter

The 35th meeting between these two great nations lived up to its billing, even if Germany didn’t get the desired result, which Nagelsmann always maintained was secondary to the much-improved performance his side produced today.

The hosts entered the Nations League with high hopes, and now they need to respond to back-to-back defeats against elite teams heading into the World Cup qualifying campaign.



Alex Clementson, France reporter

After a fairly frenetic first 20 minutes, defined by frantic defending, France finally settled into the game. Their goal, just on the cusp of half-time, shifted momentum their way. The second half brought slightly more control in midfield, allowing the visitors to create chances.

Coach Didier Deschamps will be happy with the character they showed, absorbing pressure and navigating difficult periods, especially considering the youthful nature of the side. A win and a display full of promise.

Michael Olise celebrates his goal for France against Germany AFP via Getty Images

Reaction

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "On the basis of these two games, yes, we have the ability to score goals, and had we found more efficiency, it could have been more. While we have shown enormous quality during this international window, the most impressive thing has been the squad's excellent mindset."

Loïc Badé, France defender and debutant: "We played a great match on the whole. We had to make some adjustments as they were able to put us in a difficult position, especially in the first half. Marking my debut with a win, it always feels good. It's a huge source of pride."

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "I think it was more our team than on Wednesday: ball possession, counter movements, counter pressing. I think it was OK today. We created a lot of chances, but we have to be honest as well, it’s football. [Scoring] goals is the most important topic."

Joshua Kimmich, Germany captain: "Especially if you look at the first half, we should be leading 3-0 after six minutes. Then we went into the break a goal behind. We lost patience too early and lost our structure in the second half."

Key stats

This was the first competitive match between these teams since a 1-0 win for France in Munich in the group stage at EURO 2020.

Germany have now lost successive Nations League games for the first time since back-to-back defeats against the Netherlands and France in October 2018.

Die Mannschaft failed to score for just the second time in their last 24 Nations League matches.

Only one of France's last 21 UEFA Nations League games have finished without a goal being scored.

Mbappé has become just the third French player to score 50 international goals after Olivier Giroud (57) and Henry (51).

Line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Raum (Mittelstädt 65); Goretzka (Bischof 65), Gross (Kehrer 73); Woltemade (Undav 46), Wirtz, Adeyemi (Gnabry 78); Füllkrug

France: Maignan; Gusto, Badé, L Hernández, Digne; Tchouaméni (Koné 68), Rabiot; Kolo Muani (Doué 68), Cherki (Olise 68), Thuram (Guendouzi 90); Mbappé