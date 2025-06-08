Portugal vs Spain highlights and report: Seleção create Nations League history with shoot-out success

Portugal became the first team to win the UEFA Nations League on two occasions after beating Spain 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the final at the Munich Football Arena.

Key moments 5' João Neves narrowly strikes wide

15' Pedri side-foots just past post

21' Zubimendi taps in Spain opener

26' Nuno Mendes rifles home equaliser

45' Oyarzabal clips in from Pedri pass

61' Ronaldo volleys Portugal level again

Pens Diogo Costa saves from Morata

Match in brief: Portugal come back twice then hold nerve in shoot-out

Both teams were involved in entertaining and pulsating semi-finals and this decider simply picked up where those left off. João Neves went close for Portugal early on while Pedri and Nico Williams narrowly missed the target in a captivating opening 20 minutes. An opening goal felt inevitable.

Martin Zubimendi wheels away after scoring the opening goal for Spain Getty Images

It was Spain who made the breakthrough, Martin Zubimendi tapping in after Roberto Martínez's men twice failed to adequately clear a teasing Lamine Yamal cross. The 17-year-old Yamal had been well shackled in a fascinating duel with Nuno Mendes to that point and the Portugal full-back responded with a brilliant equaliser. Receiving Pedro Neto's pass 20 metres out, Nuno Mendes surged away from Oscar Mingueza and drilled his finish across Unai Simón for his first international goal.

Nuno Mendes celebrates equalising quickly for Portugal ANP via Getty Images

Luis de la Fuente's side were unruffled and responded on the stroke of half-time in a way befitting of a team unbeaten in 24 competitive matches. This time Pedri was the architect, advancing menacingly before playing a perfectly-weighted through ball that Mikel Oyarzabal expertly clipped past the onrushing Diogo Costa.

Mikel Oyarzabal takes the acclaim after making it 2-1 to Spain AFP via Getty Images

The half-time introductions of Rúben Neves and Nélson Semedo solidified the Seleção and they drew level again through Cristiano Ronaldo's eighth strike of this Nations League campaign. Nuno Mendes was at the heart of the action once more, darting past Yamal before his deflected cross found Ronaldo, who held off Marc Cucurella to volley in from close range – his 138th international goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles after hauling Portugal level again Getty Images

Portugal's all-time top scorer limped off towards the end of normal time but they then created the first serious opening of extra time when Nélson Semedo scuffed wide. The Seleção's tails were up, with substitute Rafael Leão spearheading their pursuit of a winning goal, but Diogo Jota's late header over was as close as they came.

And so to penalties where the first seven found the net before Álvaro Morata was thwarted by Diogo Costa, allowing Rúben Neves to drive in the decisive spot kick.

Player of the Match: Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

"Nuno Mendes was incredible offensively and defensively during the tournament. He scored in the final and made an assist in the semi-final on top of this."

UEFA Technical Observer Panel

Player of the Match: Nuno Mendes

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

Portugal win! The Seleção knew how to suffer and managed to prevail against Spain to win the Nations League for the second time. They came from the break focused on changing the game and, after equalising through Ronaldo, they prevented a more dominating Spain from hurting them.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Not this time for Spain. No late, dramatic jack-in-the-box moment. History slips through their hands and crosses the border to Portugal. This wasn't the most effervescent or commanding performance from the European champions, who were too often caught in possession, and too few of their 'hero players' were a little under par. Drama, but no delight.

Reaction

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "When we work for over 30 games, we start to see confidence, resilience, trust, and quality. Quality plus the other values helps you win trophies. We don't just have a team; we have 16-17 players on the same level, and, as a coach, I have many options and can change concepts. It's a different team to when I started; we have more character and confidence."

Nuno Mendes, Player of the Tournament: "We're very happy for Ronaldo: another title. He helps us on and off the pitch; he gives us a lot of advice. He has a great attitude and winning mentality and is a role model for young people in the national team."

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "Details do make the difference, and that was a game which I think was super balanced, but when we were coming to the end of the extra time, I thought we were doing enough to avoid going to penalties. Sadly, that's what decided the match, and they, on the night, were just slightly better and more effective in the shoot-out."

Marc Cucurella, Spain defender: "There were chances for us to win this before it went to penalties. Maybe, overall, we deserved more. Sometimes football is like this. We need to say congratulations to Portugal. We need to be proud of our work because we reached another final, which is not easy."

Bernardo Silva in his record-equalling 26th Nations League appearance UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Both nations were vying to be the first to win this competition twice, while Spain competed in a record third successive decider.

Spain scored 25 goals in ten matches in the 2024/25 Nations League, the most by any team in a single edition of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player over the age of 40 to play and score in the final. The oldest player to feature previously was Luka Modrić (37 years 282 days vs Spain in 2023).

Yeremy Pino, Mikel Merino and Unai Simón all made an appearance for Spain in the final of the last three editions of the Nations League (2021, 2023, 2025).

Bernardo Silva moved level with Gianluigi Donnarumma (26) for the most appearances in the history of the Nations League.

Mikel Oyarzabal has now scored in the final of the 2021 and 2025 Nations League, and the winner at UEFA EURO 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo's only previous international goals against Spain were in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup when he scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw.

Line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; João Neves (Nélson Semedo 46), Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio (Renato Veiga 74), Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva (Rafael Leão 74), Vitinha; Francisco Conceição (Rúben Neves 46), Fernandes, Pedro Neto (Diogo Jota 106); Ronaldo (Gonçalo Ramos 88)

Spain: Unai Simón; Mingueza (Pedro Porro 92), Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri (Isco 74), Zubimendi, Fabián Ruiz (Merino 74); Yamal (Pino 106), Oyarzabal (Morata 111), Williams (Álex Baena 92)