Nuno Mendes named 2025 UEFA Nations League Player of the Finals

Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes has been named Player of the Finals following the UEFA Nations League decider at the Munich Football Arena.

Mendes played a pivotal role in Portugal's triumph against Spain, drawing them level with his maiden international goal in the first half before converting from the spot during the penalty shoot-out. He also contributed an assist in the semi-final victory over Germany.

The 22-year-old, who won the UEFA Champions League with Paris at the same stadium just eight days prior to Portugal's victory, featured in all ten of his country's games across the campaign, playing more minutes than any other player involved. His six assists were also bettered by no one.

"Nuno Mendes was incredible offensively and defensively during the tournament," said the UEFA Technical Observer Group. "He scored in the final and made an assist in the semi-final on top of this."

Nuno Mendes' 2024/25 Nations League stats

Minutes played: 948

Goals: 1

Assists: 6

Distance covered: 82.8km

Dribbles: 8