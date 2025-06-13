Yamal finish tops vote for fans' Goal of the Tournament
Friday, June 13, 2025
Lamine Yamal's finish against Netherlands has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Lamine Yamal's quarter-final finish for Spain against Netherlands has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
The top ten goals were selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and then put to a vote, with supporters ultimately plumping for Yamal's splendid dummy and finish, ahead of goals from Portugal's Francisco Conceição and Bruno Fernandes. Conceição delivered a fine curling finish against Germany in the semi-finals, while Bruno Fernandes was a blast from range against Poland during the league phase.
Fans' favourite goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League
1 Lamine Yamal (SPAIN 3-3 Netherlands) – Quarter-final second leg, 23/03/25
2 Francisco Conceição (Germany 1-2 PORTUGAL) – Semi-finals, 04/06/25
3 Bruno Fernandes (PORTUGAL 5-1 Poland) – Matchday 5, 15/11/24