Yamal finish tops vote for fans' Goal of the Tournament

Lamine Yamal's quarter-final finish for Spain against Netherlands has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

The top ten goals were selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and then put to a vote, with supporters ultimately plumping for Yamal's splendid dummy and finish, ahead of goals from Portugal's Francisco Conceição and Bruno Fernandes. Conceição delivered a fine curling finish against Germany in the semi-finals, while Bruno Fernandes was a blast from range against Poland during the league phase.

Fans' favourite goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League

1 Lamine Yamal (SPAIN 3-3 Netherlands) – Quarter-final second leg, 23/03/25

2 Francisco Conceição (Germany 1-2 PORTUGAL) – Semi-finals, 04/06/25

3 Bruno Fernandes (PORTUGAL 5-1 Poland) – Matchday 5, 15/11/24