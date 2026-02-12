The draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League – the fifth edition of the competition – was held in Brussels on Thursday 12 February 2026.

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia﻿

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia or Gibraltar*

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg or Malta*

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar or Latvia*, Malta or Luxembourg*, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

* Teams will be confirmed following the 2024/25 UNL League C/D play-offs in March.

2026/27 Nations League dates (to be confirmed) Matchday 1-4: 24 September to 6 October 2026

Matchday 5-6: 12-17 November 2026 Quarter-finals, League A/B and League B/C promotion/relegation play-offs: 25-30 March 2027 League C/D play-offs: 23-28 March 2028 Finals: 9-13 June 2027

How does the 2026/27 Nations League work?

Each team plays home and away against the other nations in their league phase group.

The knockout round will be played in March 2027. The League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the final tournament in June 2027.

The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically relegated to League B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, are relegated to League D.

The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A, B and C respectively.

The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.