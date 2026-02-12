Draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League
Thursday, February 12, 2026
Article summary
Spain will face Croatia, England and Czechia while holders Portugal take on Denmark, Norway and Wales following the draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.
Article top media content
Article body
The draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League – the fifth edition of the competition – was held in Brussels on Thursday 12 February 2026.
League A
Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye
Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece
Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia
Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales
League B
Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia
Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland
Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo
Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden
League C
Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino
Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia or Gibraltar*
Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg or Malta*
League D
Group D1: Gibraltar or Latvia*, Malta or Luxembourg*, Andorra
Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein
* Teams will be confirmed following the 2024/25 UNL League C/D play-offs in March.
2026/27 Nations League dates (to be confirmed)
Matchday 1-4: 24 September to 6 October 2026
Matchday 5-6: 12-17 November 2026
Quarter-finals, League A/B and League B/C promotion/relegation play-offs: 25-30 March 2027
League C/D play-offs: 23-28 March 2028
Finals: 9-13 June 2027
How does the 2026/27 Nations League work?
Each team plays home and away against the other nations in their league phase group.
The knockout round will be played in March 2027. The League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away quarter-finals, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the final tournament in June 2027.
The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically relegated to League B and C respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, are relegated to League D.
The four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A, B and C respectively.
The third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.
There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.