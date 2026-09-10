UEFA Nations League: Greece gear up for first League A campaign 

The Greeks' remarkable run into the top tier of the UEFA Nations League was capped off with a stirring 3-0 away win against Scotland in the play-offs, a result which was fittingly highlighted by starring performances from some of the nation’s best up-and-coming talent.

With players like Konstantinos Karetsas, Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Tzolakis and Christos Tzolis all securing moves to some of Europe’s biggest leagues this summer, the positivity around Greek football was not going to be dampened by a difficult draw alongside Germany, the Netherlands and Serbia in Group A2.

"We are very happy to have been included, for the first time in our history, in the draw of the first tier of the Nations League,” said head coach Ivan Jovanović. “We knew in advance that the draw would be more difficult than on other occasions and that we would be matched with strong opponents.

“Our goal is certainly to remain in the top seeding group. We are aware that difficult matches await us, but we will be ready and we will give everything to achieve our objective."

Highlights: Scotland 0-3 Greece

‘A historic moment’

Hellenic Football Federation president Makis Gkagatsis echoed those thoughts, framing the campaign as a chance for a new generation to prove themselves against the continent's best.

"The draw of the upcoming UEFA Nations League constituted a historic moment for Greek football, as for the first time we found ourselves among the elite of the competition,” he said.

“Our players will have the opportunity to test themselves in conditions of high competition and I hope they will achieve the objective already set by their coach, to maintain the position they earned in League A. The challenge is great, but we believe in the abilities of our players.”

"We will be ready and we will give everything to achieve our objective." Greece head coach, Ivan Jovanović

Raising standards across Europe

Greece's arrival in League A is a reminder of what the Nations League was built to do: replace friendlies with meaningful, competitive fixtures at every level, and give emerging footballing nations a genuine pathway to develop. It also offers tangible sporting rewards via the competition's link to UEFA EURO qualification.

As the league phase kicks off another Nations League cycle this month, Greece’s campaign will be one of the storylines worth following.