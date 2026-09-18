UEFA Nations League: Zinédine Zidane, Jürgen Klopp, Xavi and Roberto Mancini make first impressions

There are fresh ambitions for all, and new coaches for some, as the UEFA Nations League returns for the 2026/27 edition.

With Zinédine Zidane, Jürgen Klopp, Roberto Mancini and Xavi Hernández among those ready to make their mark, we profile all of League A's summer appointments.﻿

Germany: Jürgen Klopp

Klopp has more than two decades of club experience but makes his first foray into international management this term. His most recent posting with Liverpool came to an end after an electric nine years in 2024, highlights of his time on Merseyside including a 2018/19 UEFA Champions League title and an English Premier League success in the following season.

Jürgen Klopp on Germany appointment "This is the pinnacle, the absolutely high point of my footballing career as coach. I will give everything I have got."

Before that, Klopp won two German league titles with Borussia Dortmund, also taking the Black-Yellow to the 2013 Champions League final, and secured Mainz's first promotion to the Bundesliga in 2004.

First match: Netherlands vs Germany (24/09/2026)

Netherlands: Xavi Hernández

Xavi Hernández is the new Netherlands head coach NurPhoto via Getty Images

Few can match the accolades Xavi achieved during a glittering playing career at club and international level: eight league and four Champions League titles in 17 first-team seasons at Barcelona; a pair of UEFA EURO successes (in 2008 and 2012) either side of a FIFA World Cup triumph with Spain.

Xavi on Netherlands appointment "As someone who received his training at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, among others, I feel a special connection to Dutch football."

Moving into coaching in 2019, Xavi led Al-Sadd to a Qatari league title in his final full season before returning to Barcelona in November 2021. Barça won the league title under his guidance in the 2022/23 season but, unable to add further silverware subsequently, Xavi left his post in May 2024.

First match: Netherlands vs Germany (24/09/2026)

Portugal: Jorge Jesus

Holders Portugal enter the 2026/27 Nations League with a new man at the helm in Jorge Jesus. The 72-year-old, a former midfielder, made his managerial name by impressing at club level in Portugal, notably winning three league titles with Benfica.

Jorge Jesus on Portugal appointment "I want my players to understand that if they want to win, they have to pay the price. We all have to pay the price."

Similar success followed with Flamengo in Brazil, a league title and Copa Libertadores won in 2019, and in Saudi Arabia, where he won his second league title last season. Cristiano Ronaldo was part of that title-winning Al Nassr squad and is described as a "symbol of Portuguese football" by Jorge Jesus.

First match: Portugal vs Wales (24/09/2026)

France: Zinédine Zidane

One of the most celebrated French players of all time, 'Zizou' knows a thing or two about success at international level. Zidane scored twice in the final as France won the 1998 World Cup and was a key player once more in their EURO 2000 success two years later.

Zinédine Zidane on France appointment "I had several offers from clubs in the last four to five years, but I turned them all down for France."

Zidane's transition to coaching proved as seamless as his play, Zidane leading Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles after taking charge in 2016. He left Madrid in the summer of 2018 but returned for a second spell – his most recent position – between 2019 and 2021 and won another Spanish league title.

First match: Türkiye vs France (25/09/2026)

Zidane's EURO 2000 masterclass vs Portugal

Italy: Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini delivered European glory to Italy at UEFA EURO 2020 Getty Images

Architect of Italy's UEFA EURO 2020 success, Mancini returns for a second spell with hopes of bringing further glory to the Azzurri. Before embarking on his successful managerial career in 2001, Mancini made 36 appearances for his national team, most notably four as Italy made the semi-finals at UEFA EURO 1998.

Roberto Mancini on Italy appointment "I will try to make sure the team is so beautiful and plays so well that the fans fall in love with it."

Mancini has won league titles in England, Italy and Qatar as a coach and led Italy to a third-place finish in both the 2020/21 and 2022/23 UEFA Nations League during his first spell (2018-2023). He will have fond memories of first opponents Belgium, whom he defeated in the quarter-finals at EURO 2020.

First match: Italy vs Belgium (25/09/2026)

Belgium: Mark van Bommel

Former Netherlands midfielder Van Bommel accumulated 79 international appearances between 2000 and 2012, including 16 as captain, and was part of the side that reached the World Cup final in 2010. In a club career that spanned Fortuna Sittard, PSV, Barcelona, Bayern München and Milan, Van Bommel won league titles in four countries and one Champions League.

Mark van Bommel on Belgium appointment "Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential. Together with my coaching staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious and brave enough to compete with the very best."

The 49-year-old has head coaching experience at club level, leading PSV, Wolfsburg and Royal Antwerp between 2018 and 2024, but this is his first such role in international football after serving as an assistant in Australia and Saudi Arabia.

First match: Italy vs Belgium (25/09/2026)

Croatia: Slaven Bilić

Slaven Bilić during a Croatia training session in 2012 Getty Images

Like Italy and Roberto Mancini, Croatia and Slaven Bilić are beginning on a second journey together. Bilić, who made 44 Croatia appearances in his playing days, took charge of 65 games as head coach between 2006 and 2012 and lost just eight.

Slaven Bilić on Croatia appointment "I am genuinely happy to start this challenge and I feel fully prepared for it - as a more mature and experienced coach than in 2006, yet with the same motivation and desire to see Croatia stay powerful, bold, and successful."

Bilić has coached clubs including Beşiktaş, West Ham and West Brom in 14 intervening years, his most recent posting with Saudi Arabia's Al-Fateh concluding in August 2024.

First match: Czechia vs Croatia (26/09/2026)

Czechia: Santi Denia

Like current Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, Santi Denia built his reputation by achieving success with Spain's youth teams. Denia orchestrated an UEFA Under-17 EURO success in 2017 and an Under-19 triumph two years later before his crowning achievement in 2024 – guiding Spain to Olympic gold in Paris.

Santi Denia on Czechia appointment "I'm delighted to be here. And I'm extremely motivated, because I see the chance to lead the Czech national team as a great opportunity. Czech football has a glorious history."

Denia spent the entirety of his playing career in Spain﻿, making over 100 Albacete appearances and nearly 300 for Atleti, and earned two senior international caps. His third match in charge of Czechia will seem him travel to Oviedo to face Spain.



First match: Czechia vs Croatia (26/09/2026)