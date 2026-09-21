Luis de La Fuente interview: Spain coach on his journey and the UEFA Nations League opener against England

Luis de la Fuente was looking through the sports pages in 2013 in a cafe in his home town, Haro, when he saw that the Royal Spanish Football Federation were advertising for a youth team coach. He applied, got the job with Spain's Under-19s, and 13 years later – having progressed up the ranks – has led some of the same players to UEFA Nations League, UEFA EURO 2024 and, this summer, FIFA World Cup glory.

As his side prepare to kick off their Nations League campaign against England at Wembley, the 65-year-old explains how ideas adapted from Roman Stoic philosophy mean his teams keep striving to improve with every game.

On facing England at Wembley first up

Knowing the players, knowing their characters, we're going to be incredibly focused right from the outset. That is our mentality. There is always a goal to achieve, and the most important thing is the here and now. It's a new story and a new film – we want to be the stars of this new film.

That's the best team-talk for a footballer: playing against England at Wembley. You don't need any more motivation. They're the perfect opposition to get back up to speed immediately. England are a great national team that are as good as us and will be a tough test for us. Nothing we have achieved so far will help us beat England – we need to be better, and that's what I'm going to demand from the players in these few days we have to prepare: be better than we have been so far, concentrate and give our all to be better.

UEFA Nations League draw reaction: Luis de la Fuente on Spain's opponents

On his journey from U19 boss to senior Spain coach

In 2014, Marcos Llorente and [Álex] Grimaldo were already there, but in 2015, there was this generation with whom I felt most connected to, that I identified the most with. We were together at U19 level, U21 level, the Olympic Games, the Nations League, EUROs; we were together for 11 years, culminating in winning the World Cup final and becoming world champions.

We got together after, hugged, and said: "Our story is amazing. We've completed the circle." A player then said to me: "Gaffer, what more is there for us to win?" I replied: "Look, it's the next game against England." That's the mentality of this team – forever hungry in their pursuit of glory and achievements.

Luis de la Fuente with the Nations League trophy in 2023 UEFA via Getty Images

On his interest in Roman Stoicism

I'm certainly not a Stoic in the traditional sense. What I believe I have in common with the sources from which I draw inspiration is that I am someone who is committed to improving himself every day, and taking control and working on the things I can influence. It's a very practical approach, rooted in humanity, and it keeps people at the heart of everything – because I believe that, in all of this, it's people who matter most.

What truly matters is the process, the journey, the path. Beyond what you consider the ultimate goal to be, which may or may not happen, we must stop overdramatising defeat because, in football, even if you are far by far the better team, you can still lose. Then, you can't downplay what you've achieved up to that moment just because the ball went in or not. The opposition also have a right to play well and do what they can to beat you. We have to act on what we can control — that's where Stoicism comes into it. What is beyond our control is obviously impossible to control. What we are going to do is what we can do, and that brings us closer to success, to winning.

Classic Spain Nations League goals

On the breakthrough of winning the 2023 Nations League

After that Nations League win, the team changed. Everyone finally felt like we could win titles again. I'm not really one for catchy newspaper headlines. I'm all about messages that resonate with the player's mindset and philosophy, and I went and said: "Gentlemen, we have proved that with this approach, this philosophy, we can win. The next match is different. Let's do things better, but building on our strengths. Let's do it." And the team was progressing step by step, making strides, constantly improving. Today, we are the product of all that. Everything we have experienced. It's a constant learning process.

Spain's 2023 penalty glory: The full shoot-out

On opponents now raising their game when they face Spain

We have to deal with that exceptional motivating factor and focus on what we can control. Our opponents can think whatever they like. Whatever motivation the opponents may have, we need to use that to motivate ourselves. If they're that motivated, it's because we're really good and we're world champions.

Luis de la Fuente with the World Cup after Spain's final win Getty Images

We need to be as motivated as our opponents. That is our approach. The closer we can get to that level, the closer we'll be to winning. If we don't get to that level of motivation and desire, we won't win. It's clear what we need to do: at least the same level. That will give us the best chance of getting a good result.

This interview was conducted on 2 September 2026.