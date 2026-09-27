UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 highlights: Greece stun Germany, Portugal triumph in Norway

Dimitris Kourbelis' deflected strike secured a first-ever victory for Greece against 2024/25 UEFA Nations League semi-finalists Germany, while Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner for Portugal in Oslo as the 2026/27 edition continued on Matchday 2.

We round up the action.

Nations League highlights: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

Mexx Meerdink marked his first Oranje start with a well-taken double to clinch victory for the Netherlands in Belgrade.

The AZ Alkmaar forward converted an emphatic penalty on the half-hour mark following a foul on Crysencio Summerville, before substitute Luka Jović levelled from close range under a minute after coming off the bench at the interval.

The visitors looked most likely to secure maximum points as the contest wore on, with Ruben van Bommel's effort smacking the post, and Meerdink sealed the win with a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

Nations League reaction: Christos Tzolis on Greece's historic win against Germany

Greece's winning start to life in League A continued courtesy of a famous victory against Jürgen Klopp's side in Augsburg.

The Ethniki – who had never previously defeated Germany in ten attempts – edged in front with just over 15 minutes remaining thanks to a deflected strike from substitute Dimitris Kourbelis following a sustained spell of pressure from the visitors.

Germany's best opportunity of the contest came shortly after the half-hour, when the lively Karim Adeyemi tested Kostas Tzolakis with a curling effort.

Nations League highlights: Norway 1-2 Portugal

Gonçalo Ramos' expert lob kept Portugal perfect after two games with victory in Oslo.

João Félix completed a slick move by firing in a precise 17th-minute opener for the Seleção, who then needed goalkeeper Diogo Costa to deny Erling Haaland twice before the break.

Haaland struck soon after the restart when the No1 parried a Martin Ødegaard free-kick, but Gonçalo Ramos intercepted Ørjan Nyland's pass to swiftly reply from outside the area.

Rafael Leão's deflected drive then hit the crossbar, with Gonçalo Ramos sending the rebound wide.

Nations League highlights: Denmark 2-0 Wales

Mikkel Damsgaard created both goals and hit a post as Denmark earned their first points with victory at Parken, condemning Wales to consecutive defeats.

The hosts enjoyed 70% of first-half possession, going closest when Damsgaard shot against the woodwork from distance.

Damsgaard's cross from the right was diverted in by opposition defender Ben Davies shortly after the restart, and the midfielder's delivery from the same area led to Gustav Isaksen hitting the second via the crossbar from inside the box.

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