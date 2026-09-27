UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 highlights: Greece stun Germany, Portugal triumph in Norway
Sunday, September 27, 2026
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Greece pulled off a memorable victory in Germany and Portugal won in Norway on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League.
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Dimitris Kourbelis' deflected strike secured a first-ever victory for Greece against 2024/25 UEFA Nations League semi-finalists Germany, while Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner for Portugal in Oslo as the 2026/27 edition continued on Matchday 2.
We round up the action.
Sunday's results
A2 Serbia 1-2 Netherlands, Germany 0-1 Greece
A4 Denmark 2-0 Wales, Norway 1-2 Portugal
B3 Austria 3-1 Kosovo, Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland
D1 Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra
D2 Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan
Serbia 1-2 Netherlands
Mexx Meerdink marked his first Oranje start with a well-taken double to clinch victory for the Netherlands in Belgrade.
The AZ Alkmaar forward converted an emphatic penalty on the half-hour mark following a foul on Crysencio Summerville, before substitute Luka Jović levelled from close range under a minute after coming off the bench at the interval.
The visitors looked most likely to secure maximum points as the contest wore on, with Ruben van Bommel's effort smacking the post, and Meerdink sealed the win with a crisp finish into the bottom corner.
Germany 0-1 Greece
Greece's winning start to life in League A continued courtesy of a famous victory against Jürgen Klopp's side in Augsburg.
The Ethniki – who had never previously defeated Germany in ten attempts – edged in front with just over 15 minutes remaining thanks to a deflected strike from substitute Dimitris Kourbelis following a sustained spell of pressure from the visitors.
Germany's best opportunity of the contest came shortly after the half-hour, when the lively Karim Adeyemi tested Kostas Tzolakis with a curling effort.
Norway 1-2 Portugal
Gonçalo Ramos' expert lob kept Portugal perfect after two games with victory in Oslo.
João Félix completed a slick move by firing in a precise 17th-minute opener for the Seleção, who then needed goalkeeper Diogo Costa to deny Erling Haaland twice before the break.
Haaland struck soon after the restart when the No1 parried a Martin Ødegaard free-kick, but Gonçalo Ramos intercepted Ørjan Nyland's pass to swiftly reply from outside the area.
Rafael Leão's deflected drive then hit the crossbar, with Gonçalo Ramos sending the rebound wide.
Denmark 2-0 Wales
Mikkel Damsgaard created both goals and hit a post as Denmark earned their first points with victory at Parken, condemning Wales to consecutive defeats.
The hosts enjoyed 70% of first-half possession, going closest when Damsgaard shot against the woodwork from distance.
Damsgaard's cross from the right was diverted in by opposition defender Ben Davies shortly after the restart, and the midfielder's delivery from the same area led to Gustav Isaksen hitting the second via the crossbar from inside the box.
Best of the rest
- Austria stayed perfect at the top of Group B3 by defeating Kosovo, who had also won on Matchday 1, with Carney Chukwuemeka coming off the bench to wrap up the win.
- The Republic of Ireland bounced back from their opening loss to Kosovo by beating Israel via first-half goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan.
- There was a fast start in Lithuania's Group D2 fixture against Azerbaijan, with Armandas Kučys converting a ninth-minute penalty for the hosts and Mahir Emreli equalising five minutes later, but neither side could find a winner.
Matchday 2 fixtures
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Monday 28 September
B2 Georgia vs Ukraine (18:00)
C2 Armenia vs Montenegro (18:00)
C2 Latvia vs Cyprus (18:00)
A1 Belgium vs France
A1 Türkiye vs Italy
B2 Northern Ireland vs Hungary
B4 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Sweden vs Poland
Tuesday 29 September
C1 Finland vs Belarus (18:00)
C3 Moldova vs Faroe Islands (18:00)
A3 Czechia vs England
A3 Spain vs Croatia
B1 Scotland vs Switzerland
B1 Slovenia vs North Macedonia
C1 San Marino vs Albania
C3 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan
C4 Bulgaria vs Estonia
C4 Luxembourg vs Iceland