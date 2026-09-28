UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 highlights: Italy impress as France leave it late

Italy proved to strong for Türkiye, a 4-1 win helping make amends for their opening defeat by a Belgium side that were two minutes from another positive result before Michael Olise's stunning goal earned France the points.

On Sunday, Dimitris Kourbelis' deflected strike secured a first-ever victory for Greece against Germany, while Gonçalo Ramos scored the winner for Portugal against Norway in Oslo.

We round up the Matchday 2 action.

Nations League highlights: Belgium 0-1 France

Michael Olise struck a superb solo goal two minutes from time as Zinédine Zidane's men snatched victory in an entertaining contest that could have gone either way in Brussels.

Désiré Doué struck the crossbar in the first half and Lucas Da Cunha hit the base of the post after the break for Les Bleus. Dodi Lukébakio went closest for Belgium, but it was France who found the breakthrough late on, Olise going on a slaloming run from halfway and calmly slotting in.

Roberto Mancini's side bounced back from their opening loss to Belgium in style, never looking back after Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring early on, clipping the ball high into the net from a corner.

Davide Frattesi tapped in Italy's second after Michael Kayode's shot was parried, before the Brentford defender drilled in on debut. Türki̇ye pulled one back early in the second half through Barış Alper Yılmaz, but Italy immediately replied with Pio Esposito's header to seal victory.

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Sweden once again proved an unhappy hunting ground for Poland as Viktor Gyökeres rounded off a 3-1 win for the hosts in a repeat of March's World Cup play-off.

There was nothing to choose between the teams in Group B2, with goalless draws in Belfast and Tbilisi leaving Northern Ireland and Ukraine joint-top of the section.

Montenegro struck a late winner for the second time in four days to move three points clear in Group C2, Aleksa Latković firing in to secure a 3-2 triumph in Armenia.

Sunday's matches

Highlights: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

Mexx Meerdink marked his first Oranje start with a well-taken double to clinch victory for the Netherlands in Belgrade.

The AZ Alkmaar forward converted an emphatic penalty on the half-hour mark following a foul on Crysencio Summerville, before substitute Luka Jović levelled from close range under a minute after coming off the bench at the interval.

The visitors looked most likely to secure maximum points as the contest wore on, with Ruben van Bommel's effort smacking the post, and Meerdink sealed the win with a crisp finish into the bottom corner.

Highlights: Germany 0-1 Greece

Greece's winning start to life in League A continued courtesy of a famous victory against Jürgen Klopp's side in Augsburg.

The Ethniki – who had never previously defeated Germany in ten attempts – edged in front with just over 15 minutes remaining thanks to a deflected strike from substitute Dimitris Kourbelis following a sustained spell of pressure from the visitors.

Germany's best opportunity of the contest came shortly after the half-hour, when the lively Karim Adeyemi tested Kostas Tzolakis with a curling effort.

Highlights: Norway 1-2 Portugal

Gonçalo Ramos' expert lob kept Portugal perfect after two games with victory in Oslo.

João Félix completed a slick move by firing in a precise 17th-minute opener for the Seleção, who then needed goalkeeper Diogo Costa to deny Erling Haaland twice before the break.

Haaland struck soon after the restart when the No1 parried a Martin Ødegaard free-kick, but Gonçalo Ramos intercepted Ørjan Nyland's pass to swiftly reply from outside the area.

Rafael Leão's deflected drive then hit the crossbar, with Gonçalo Ramos sending the rebound wide.

Highlights: Denmark 2-0 Wales

Mikkel Damsgaard created both goals and hit a post as Denmark earned their first points with victory at Parken, condemning Wales to consecutive defeats.

The hosts enjoyed 70% of first-half possession, going closest when Damsgaard shot against the woodwork from distance.

Damsgaard's cross from the right was diverted in by opposition defender Ben Davies shortly after the restart, and the midfielder's delivery from the same area led to Gustav Isaksen hitting the second via the crossbar from inside the box.

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