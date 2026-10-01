UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 highlights: Portugal soar clear, Jürgen Klopp gets first Germany win

Portugal moved six points clear at their group summit after sealing a third win in as many games while there was a maiden victory for Germany under Jürgen Klopp as UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 kicked off.

We round up Thursday's action.

Nations League highlights: Germany 2-0 Serbia

Florian Wirtz shone as Jürgen Klopp got his first win as Germany coach at the third attempt with a dominant performance as Serbia were beaten in Munich.

Aleksandar Pavlović, Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry all had good chances and, although Kosta Nedeljković was centimetres from sliding in on the break for Serbia, Tom Bischof got a deserved opener after Wirtz had hit the post. The Liverpool playmaker then sealed victory after the break with a smart drag-back and finish.

Greece enjoy their breakthrough against Netherlands ANP via Getty Images

Substitute Tijjani Reijnders struck an 89th-minute equaliser as the Oranje recovered from 2-0 down to earn a point.

Fresh from a maiden victory over Germany, the home side looked set for another famous win after an impressive first-half showing that saw Fotis Ioannidis score one and set up another for Giorgos Masouras, an early replacement for the injured Christos Tzolis. The momentum swung completely after the restart though, a trademark Virgil van Dijk header setting the stage for Reijnders to fire in late on.

Nations League highlights: Denmark 2-4 Portugal

Portugal maintained their perfect start in a six-goal thriller – three of them coming in a breathless 12-minute spell in the first half.

Gonçalo Ramos was involved in both of the reigning champions' first-half goals, providing the assist for João Cancelo's opener before finishing Bruno Fernandes' pass to restore Portugal’s advantage. Mikkel Damsgaard had equalised in between with a curling effort from a tight angle before threading a superb ball into the path of Rasmus Højlund for Denmark's second in the 53rd minute.

The Seleção regained the lead through Vitinha's near-post header from Fernandes' brilliant ball over the top, before João Félix finished off a swift counterattack for his third goal of the campaign – and Portugal's third win in as many matches.

Nations League highlights: Wales 2-1 Norway

Wales got their first-ever win in League A at the ninth attempt as they came from behind in Cardiff.

Oscar Bobb had put the visitors ahead inside ten minutes as he put away a fine through ball from Martin Ødegaard, who took his assist tally to a competition-leading three. Craig Bellamy's side responded before half-time as Dan James finished a counterattack for Wales' first goal in this edition of the Nations League, and the hosts then took a decisive lead when Neco Williams fired in a free-kick following the dismissal of Torbjørn Heggem straight after the restart.

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