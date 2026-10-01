UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 highlights: Portugal soar clear, Jürgen Klopp gets first Germany win
Thursday, October 1, 2026
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Portugal maintained their perfect record to stride ahead in their UEFA Nations League group while Germany tasted a first victory.
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Portugal moved six points clear at their group summit after sealing a third win in as many games while there was a maiden victory for Germany under Jürgen Klopp as UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 kicked off.
We round up Thursday's action.
Thursday's results
A2 Germany 2-0 Serbia, Greece 2-2 Netherlands
A4 Denmark 2-4 Portugal, Wales 2-1 Norway
B3 Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria, Israel 0-0 Kosovo
D1 Malta 1-1 Gibraltar
D2 Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein
Germany 2-0 Serbia
Florian Wirtz shone as Jürgen Klopp got his first win as Germany coach at the third attempt with a dominant performance as Serbia were beaten in Munich.
Aleksandar Pavlović, Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry all had good chances and, although Kosta Nedeljković was centimetres from sliding in on the break for Serbia, Tom Bischof got a deserved opener after Wirtz had hit the post. The Liverpool playmaker then sealed victory after the break with a smart drag-back and finish.
Greece 2-2 Netherlands
Substitute Tijjani Reijnders struck an 89th-minute equaliser as the Oranje recovered from 2-0 down to earn a point.
Fresh from a maiden victory over Germany, the home side looked set for another famous win after an impressive first-half showing that saw Fotis Ioannidis score one and set up another for Giorgos Masouras, an early replacement for the injured Christos Tzolis. The momentum swung completely after the restart though, a trademark Virgil van Dijk header setting the stage for Reijnders to fire in late on.
Denmark 2-4 Portugal
Portugal maintained their perfect start in a six-goal thriller – three of them coming in a breathless 12-minute spell in the first half.
Gonçalo Ramos was involved in both of the reigning champions' first-half goals, providing the assist for João Cancelo's opener before finishing Bruno Fernandes' pass to restore Portugal’s advantage. Mikkel Damsgaard had equalised in between with a curling effort from a tight angle before threading a superb ball into the path of Rasmus Højlund for Denmark's second in the 53rd minute.
The Seleção regained the lead through Vitinha's near-post header from Fernandes' brilliant ball over the top, before João Félix finished off a swift counterattack for his third goal of the campaign – and Portugal's third win in as many matches.
Wales 2-1 Norway
Wales got their first-ever win in League A at the ninth attempt as they came from behind in Cardiff.
Oscar Bobb had put the visitors ahead inside ten minutes as he put away a fine through ball from Martin Ødegaard, who took his assist tally to a competition-leading three. Craig Bellamy's side responded before half-time as Dan James finished a counterattack for Wales' first goal in this edition of the Nations League, and the hosts then took a decisive lead when Neco Williams fired in a free-kick following the dismissal of Torbjørn Heggem straight after the restart.
Best of the rest
- Troy Parrott scored twice in the first half for Republic of Ireland but Austria struck twice after half-time to earn a 2-2 draw and maintain their three-point lead in Group B3.
Matchday 3 fixtures
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Friday 2 October
C3 Kazakhstan vs Moldova (16:00)
C2 Latvia vs Montenegro (18:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Armenia (18:00)
A1 Belgium vs Türkiye
A1 France vs Italy
B2 Hungary vs Georgia
B2 Ukraine vs Northern Ireland
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden
B4 Poland vs Romania
C3 Faroe Islands vs Slovakia
Saturday 3 October
C1 Finland vs Albania (15:00)
A3 Croatia vs England (18:00)
C1 Belarus vs San Marino (18:00)
C4 Estonia vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C4 Iceland vs Bulgaria (18:00)
A3 Spain vs Czechia
B1 North Macedonia vs Scotland
B1 Switzerland vs Slovenia