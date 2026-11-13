UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 preview: Portugal host Denmark, Norway welcome Wales in League A action

Perfect Portugal host Denmark and Norway welcome Wales in League A action as Robert Lewandowski and Viktor Gyökeres look to increase their League B tallies.

We pick out the key storylines and players to watch as Matchday 5 concludes.

What to look out for in every League A match

Remaining League A fixtures Saturday 14 November

A4 Norway vs Wales (18:00)

A4 Portugal vs Denmark All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

Erling Haaland moved further clear as the Nations League's all-time top scorer with three goals in the first window, taking his overall tally to a typically prolific 22 in 20 games. Creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard has also been impressive, with four assists in four matches.

Wales made history when these sides met in Cardiff in October, goals from Daniel James and Neco Williams inspiring their first-ever League A win. Wales coach Craig Bellamy highlighted an "identity meeting" in the makings of that strong performance and is boosted by the return of playmaker Harry Wilson for these November fixtures.

Nations League highlights: Wales 2-1 Norway

A new era has well and truly dawned for confirmed quarter-finalists Portugal following the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo. Key to their attacking play under Jorge Jesus are Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, who each count three goals through four matches and were on target in October’s 4-2 win in Copenhagen.

Denmark moved to six points with a victory in Wales on Matchday 4 thanks to match-winner Rasmus Højlund, who scored three of their seven goals from Matchday 1 to 4. "He's been outstanding for a long time for us," coach Brian Riemer said of his No9. The Denmark coach ranks Portugal as outstanding too, saying after Matchday 3: "They did a great job here at Parken and showed that they are world class."

Nations League highlights: Denmark 2-4 Portugal

What to look out for in League B

Storylines and players to watch