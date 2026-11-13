UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 preview: Portugal host Denmark, Norway welcome Wales in League A action
Friday, November 13, 2026
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The key players and storylines to watch on UEFA Nations League Matchday 5, including João Félix, Erling Haaland, Viktor Gyökeres and Robert Lewandowski.
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Perfect Portugal host Denmark and Norway welcome Wales in League A action as Robert Lewandowski and Viktor Gyökeres look to increase their League B tallies.
We pick out the key storylines and players to watch as Matchday 5 concludes.
What to look out for in every League A match
Remaining League A fixtures
Saturday 14 November
A4 Norway vs Wales (18:00)
A4 Portugal vs Denmark
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Norway vs Wales
Erling Haaland moved further clear as the Nations League's all-time top scorer with three goals in the first window, taking his overall tally to a typically prolific 22 in 20 games. Creator-in-chief Martin Ødegaard has also been impressive, with four assists in four matches.
Wales made history when these sides met in Cardiff in October, goals from Daniel James and Neco Williams inspiring their first-ever League A win. Wales coach Craig Bellamy highlighted an "identity meeting" in the makings of that strong performance and is boosted by the return of playmaker Harry Wilson for these November fixtures.
Portugal vs Denmark
A new era has well and truly dawned for confirmed quarter-finalists Portugal following the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo. Key to their attacking play under Jorge Jesus are Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, who each count three goals through four matches and were on target in October’s 4-2 win in Copenhagen.
Denmark moved to six points with a victory in Wales on Matchday 4 thanks to match-winner Rasmus Højlund, who scored three of their seven goals from Matchday 1 to 4. "He's been outstanding for a long time for us," coach Brian Riemer said of his No9. The Denmark coach ranks Portugal as outstanding too, saying after Matchday 3: "They did a great job here at Parken and showed that they are world class."
What to look out for in League B
Remaining League B fixtures
Saturday 14 November
B3 Kosovo vs Israel (15:00)
B2 Georgia vs Hungary (18:00)
B2 Northern Ireland vs Ukraine
B3 Austria vs Republic of Ireland
B4 Romania vs Poland
B4 Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Storylines and players to watch
- Northern Ireland are the only team yet to concede in the 2026/27 Nations League, Pierce Charles' penalty save from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Matchday 1 helping them achieve that record.
- Robert Lewandowski became the fifth-oldest scorer in Nations League history when he scored a hat-trick against Romania on Matchday 3.
- Viktor Gyökeres aims to extend his Nations League record seven-game scoring streak as Sweden host Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Four of the Republic of Ireland's six goals have been scored by Troy Parrott, including a memorable solo effort against Austria on Matchday 3.