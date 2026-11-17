Nations League quarter-finals: Last eight confirmed
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Article summary
The line-up for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals is complete after the conclusion of the league phase.
Article top media content
Article body
The top two teams in each League A group gained passage to the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in March.
Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain have guaranteed their places in the last eight. See how each League A group finished.
This article is for information purposes only. In case of any discrepancy, the Regulations of the UEFA Nations League prevail. UEFA accepts no liability for the accuracy or completeness of this article. Last updated: 23:00 CET on Tuesday 17 November.
As per article 15 of the UEFA Nations League regulations, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the league phase, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine the group standings:
a. Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question;
b. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question;
c. Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question;
d. If, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to k) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal;
e. Superior goal difference in all group matches;
f. Higher number of goals scored in all group matches;
g. Higher number of away goals scored in all group matches;
h. Higher number of wins in all group matches;
i. Higher number of away wins in all group matches;
j. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points);
k. Higher position in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League access list (see Annex C).
How it worked
- The group winners and runners-up advance to the quarter-finals.
- The two highest-ranked third-placed teams remain in League A.
- The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams contest the League A/B play-offs against the four runners-up from League B.
- The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.
Group A1
France (13pts), Belgium (12), Italy (10), Türkiye (0)
France are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Belgium are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Italy are confirmed in third place. They will remain in League A.
Türkiye are confirmed in fourth place. They will be directly relegated to League B.
Group A2
Germany (11pts), Netherlands (11), Greece (11), Serbia (0)
Germany are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Netherlands are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Greece are confirmed in third place. They will remain in League A.
Serbia are confirmed in fourth place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.
Group A3
England (15pts), Spain (15), Croatia (6), Czechia (0)
England are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Spain are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Croatia are confirmed in third place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.
Czechia are confirmed in fourth place. They will be directly relegated to League B.
Group A4
Portugal (15pts), Norway (9), Denmark (9), Wales (3)
Portugal are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Norway are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.
Denmark are confirmed in third place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.
Wales are confirmed in fourth place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.