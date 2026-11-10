Nations League quarter-finals: Who is through? Who can join them? What is the state of play in each League A group?

The top two teams in each League A group gain passage to the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in March.

With Portugal and Spain already certain of a last-eight place, we lay out which teams can join them on Matchday 5, and the results they need to do so.

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 10:00 CET on Tuesday 10 November.

How teams on equal points are separated As per article 15 of the UEFA Nations League regulations, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the league phase, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine the group standings: a. Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question; b. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question; c. Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; d. If, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to k) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal; e. Superior goal difference in all group matches; f. Higher number of goals scored in all group matches; g. Higher number of away goals scored in all group matches; h. Higher number of wins in all group matches; i. Higher number of away wins in all group matches; j. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points); k. Higher position in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League access list (see Annex C).

How it works The group winners and runners-up advance to the quarter-finals.

The two highest-ranked third-placed teams remain in League A.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams contest the League A/B play-offs against the four runners-up from League B.

The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

France (10pts), Italy (7), Belgium (6), Türkiye (0)

France will be confirmed as group winners and quarter-finalists if they win against Italy. France will be confirmed as quarter-finalists if they do not lose to Italy, or if Belgium do not beat Türkiye.

Italy will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they win against France and Belgium lose to Türkiye.

Belgium will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Türkiye and Italy beat France. They will be safe from direct relegation if they avoid defeat against Türkiye.

Türkiye cannot reach the quarter-finals and will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Belgium.

Group A1: The story so far

France, Italy and Belgium played their first games under summer appointments Zinédine Zidane, Roberto Mancini and Mark van Bommel respectively. Zidane's France emerged unbeaten from four matches, boosted by the four goals and two assists of Michael Olise.

Italy won two and drew one after losing their home opener against Belgium. Pio Esposito scored in home and away victories against Türkiye.

Belgium lost both their encounters against France but won impressively against Italy on Matchday 1 and Türkiye on Matchday 3, Kevin De Bruyne particularly impressive in the latter.

Türki̇ye are without a win after four matches.

Netherlands (8pts), Greece (8), Germany (5), Serbia (0)

Netherlands will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they beat Greece and Germany do not win, or if they draw and Germany lose.

Greece will be confirmed as group winners and qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Netherlands. Greece will be confirmed in the top two and qualify for the quarter-finals if they draw and Germany do not beat Serbia.

Germany will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Serbia and Netherlands do not lose to Greece. Germany will be safe from direct relegation if they avoid defeat by Serbia.

Serbia cannot reach the quarter-finals and will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Germany.

Group A2: The story so far

Netherlands are unbeaten four games into the Xavi Hernández era. Captain Virgil van Dijk celebrated his 100th international appearance on Matchday 4.

League A debutants Greece made a fine start in Group A2, triumphing at Serbia before beating Germany for the first time in their history.

A 2-0 Matchday 3 win against Serbia was the highlight of Jürgen Klopp's first four games as Germany boss. Florian Wirtz starred in that match and captained Germany on Matchday 4.

Three of Serbia's four losses have come by a margin of one goal.

Spain (12pts), England (9), Croatia (3), Czechia (0)

Spain have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Czechia and England do not beat Croatia, or if Spain draw and England lose.

England will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by Croatia.

Croatia will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they do not beat England. Croatia will be safe from direct relegation if they win and Czechia do not beat Spain, or if Croatia draw and Czechia lose.

Czechia cannot reach the quarter-finals. Czechia will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose to Spain and Croatia avoid defeat, or if they draw and Croatia win.

Group A3: The story so far

Spain and Portugal are the only League A sides with 100% records, the world champions carrying on their imperious form from the summer. Their pristine record was under threat when they fell behind at Croatia on Matchday 4 but Mikel Merino's dramatic double gave Spain a comeback victory.

Harry Kane's six goals after four matchdays were unmatched, the England captain scoring twice in both the 7-0 victory at Croatia and the 3-0 home win against Czechia in October.

Luka Modrić got the opener as Croatia beat Czechia on Matchday 1, but Slaven Bilić's charges are without a win since.

Czechia await their first points under summer appointment Santi Denia.

Portugal (12pts), Denmark (6), Wales (3), Norway (3)

Portugal have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Denmark.

Denmark will be confirmed in the quarter-finals if they beat Portugal and Norway do not beat Wales. Denmark will be safe from direct relegation if they draw.

Wales will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Norway or Denmark beat Portugal. Wales will also be unable to reach the last eight if they draw and Denmark avoid defeat. Wales will be safe from direct relegation if they win and Denmark avoid defeat.

Norway will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Wales and Denmark avoid defeat by Portugal, or if they draw and Denmark win. Norway will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Denmark avoid defeat.

Group A4: The story so far