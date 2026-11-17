The Nations League will consist of three leagues from 2028/29, with an adjusted promotion/relegation system for 2026/27.﻿

See which teams won promotion, qualified for the quarter-finals, booked a play-off spot and suffered relegation.

New Nations League system explained

This article is for information purposes only. In case of any discrepancy, the Regulations of the UEFA Nations League prevail. UEFA accepts no liability for the accuracy or completeness of this article. Last updated: 23:00 CET on Tuesday 17 November.

How teams on equal points were separated As per article 15 of the UEFA Nations League regulations, if two or more teams in the same group are equal on points on completion of the league phase, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine the group standings: a. Higher number of points obtained in the group matches played among the teams in question; b. Superior goal difference from the group matches played among the teams in question; c. Higher number of goals scored in the group matches played among the teams in question; d. If, after having applied criteria a) to c), teams still have an equal ranking, criteria a) to c) are reapplied exclusively to the matches between the remaining teams to determine their final rankings. If this procedure does not lead to a decision, criteria e) to k) apply in the order given to the two or more teams still equal; e. Superior goal difference in all group matches; f. Higher number of goals scored in all group matches; g. Higher number of away goals scored in all group matches; h. Higher number of wins in all group matches; i. Higher number of away wins in all group matches; j. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points); k. Higher position in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League access list (see Annex C).

League A

How it worked The group winners and runners-up advance to the quarter-finals.

The two highest-ranked third-placed teams remain in League A.

The two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams contest the League A/B play-offs against the four runners-up from League B.

The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B.

France (13pts), Belgium (12), Italy (10), Türkiye (0)

France are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Belgium are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Italy are confirmed in third place. They will remain in League A.

Türkiye are confirmed in fourth place. They will be directly relegated to League B.

Germany (11pts), Netherlands (11), Greece (11), Serbia (0)

Germany are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Netherlands are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Greece are confirmed in third place. They will remain in League A.

Serbia are confirmed in fourth place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.

England (15pts), Spain (15), Croatia (6), Czechia (0)

England are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Spain are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Croatia are confirmed in third place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.

Czechia are confirmed in fourth place. They will be directly relegated to League B.

Portugal (15pts), Norway (9), Denmark (9), Wales (3)

Portugal are confirmed in first place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Norway are confirmed in second place and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Denmark are confirmed in third place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.

Wales are confirmed in fourth place. They will enter the League A/B play-offs.

League B

How it worked The group winners are promoted to League A.

The runners-up contest the League A/B play-offs against the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams and two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League A.

The third-placed teams remain in League B.

The fourth-placed teams contest the League B/C play-offs against the four runners-up from League C.

Switzerland (16pts), Slovenia (11), Scotland (7), North Macedonia (0)

Switzerland are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League A.

Slovenia are confirmed in second place and will enter the League A/B play-offs.

Scotland are confirmed in third place and will remain in League B.

North Macedonia are confirmed in fourth place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Northern Ireland (12pts), Hungary (11), Ukraine (7), Georgia (2)

Northern Ireland are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League A.

Hungary are confirmed in second place and will enter the League A/B play-offs.

Ukraine are confirmed in third place and will remain in League B.

Georgia are confirmed in fourth place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Austria (12pts), Republic of Ireland (8), Kosovo (6), Israel (4)

Austria are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League A.

Republic of Ireland are confirmed in second place and will enter the League A/B play-offs.

Kosovo are confirmed in third place and will remain in League B.

Israel are confirmed in fourth place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Sweden (14pts), Bosnia and Herzegovina (11), Poland (5), Romania (3)

Sweden are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League A.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are confirmed in second place and will enter the League A/B play-offs.

Poland are confirmed in third place and will remain in League B.

Romania are confirmed in fourth place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

League C

How it worked The group winners are promoted to League B.

The runners-up contest the League B/C play-offs against the fourth-placed teams from League B.

The third and fourth-placed teams remain in League C.

Albania (15pts), Belarus (10), Finland (10), San Marino (0)

Albania are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League B.

Belarus are confirmed in second place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Finland are confirmed in third place and will remain in League C.

San Marino are confirmed in fourth place and will remain in League C.

Montenegro (16pts), Cyprus (8), Armenia (6), Latvia (2)

Montenegro are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League B.

Cyprus are confirmed in second place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Armenia are confirmed in third place and will remain in League C.

Latvia are confirmed in fourth place and will remain in League C.

Slovakia (12pts), Faroe Islands (8), Moldova (7), Kazakhstan (3)

Slovakia are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League B.

Faroe Islands are confirmed in second place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Moldova are confirmed in third place and will remain in League C.

Kazakhstan are confirmed in fourth place and will remain in League C.

Iceland (14pts), Estonia (12), Bulgaria (4), Luxembourg (3)

Iceland are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League B.

Estonia are confirmed in second place and will enter the League B/C play-offs.

Bulgaria are confirmed in third place and will remain in League C.

Luxembourg are confirmed in fourth place and will remain in League C.

League D

How it worked All teams are promoted to League C.

Malta (8pts), Andorra (4), Gibraltar (3)

Malta are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League C.

Andorra are confirmed in second place and will be promoted to League C.

Gibraltar are confirmed in third place and will be promoted to League C.

Azerbaijan (8pts), Lithuania (7), Liechtenstein (1)

Azerbaijan are confirmed in first place and will be promoted to League C.

Lithuania are confirmed in second place and will be promoted to League C.

Liechtenstein are confirmed in third place and will be promoted to League C.