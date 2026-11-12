UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 highlights: Harry Kane sends England into quarter-finals, Italy sink France

Harry Kane scored the winning goal against Croatia, on the night he became England's outright record appearance holder, to seal the Three Lions' place in the UEFA Nations League last eight, while Italy's win over France and Belgium's success in Türkiye set up a three-way tussle on Matchday 6 for the two quarter-final spots from Group A1.

We round up Thursday's action.

Nations League highlights: England 2-1 Croatia

Harry Kane surpassed Peter Shilton as England's all-time men's appearance leader and scored the winner at Wembley Stadium.

After Morgan Rogers gave the Three Lions a first-half lead by prodding in from Jude Bellingham's pass, Petar Sučić hooked Croatia level from close range during the second half. Kane marked his 126th cap with a penalty five minutes later, although Croatia threatened a late equaliser when Nikola Vlašić shot narrowly wide and Ante Budimir was denied by Jarell Quansah's vital block.

Nations League highlights: Italy 3-1 France

The Azzurri mounted a stunning comeback in Milan to end Zinédine Zidane's unbeaten start as France coach.

The visitors, who led via Michael Olise's crisp early finish, were pegged back midway through the opening half by a clever touch from Pio Esposito. Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki both struck the upright for Les Bleus before Davide Frattesi swept Italy in front just minutes after Sebastiano Esposito powered a penalty wide.

Inter striker Pio Esposito drilled in his second of the contest from the spot to ensure the hosts claimed a first home win in this fixture since May 1962 and moved level with France at the summit on ten points.

Nations League highlights: Czechia 0-2 Spain

Santi Denia's side did their best to play open, attacking football against the injury-hit world champions, but if Dean Huijsen's easily-saved header was the only effort on target from open play in the first half, Spain still went in at the break 1-0 up, Álex Baena beating Matěj Kovář with a powerful hit from the penalty spot.

With nothing to lose, Czechia looked to up their attacking ante; a Lukáš Provod shot was deflected just wide and Adam Hložek headed on to the crossbar. Captain Ladislav Krejčí's dismissal on 72 minutes left the hosts with a mountain to climb, but 18-year-old Idris Hopi pushed hard for an unforgettable debut goal before Marc Pubill's added-time finish settled the match.

Nations League highlights: Türki̇ye 1-2 Belgium

Belgium completed the double over point-less Türkiye with a comeback victory in Izmir.

The hosts started energetically in Sergen Yalçın's first game at the helm and were rewarded when Arda Güler curled in a stunning 20th-minute free-kick. Ten minutes later though, they were adrift and would not recover. Kevin De Bruyne – twice a scorer in the reverse fixture – rattled in from the outstanding Jeremy Doku's cross before Charles De Ketelaere converted Maxim De Cuyper's cut-back to set Belgium up for a decisive last-game meeting with Italy.

Kevin De Bruyne pleased with Belgium's reaction against Türki̇ye in Nations League

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