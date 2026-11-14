UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 highlights, round-up: Denmark beat Portugal, Austria and Sweden go up

Denmark kept themselves on course to advance from Group A4 in Saturday's UEFA Nations League action thanks to a 4-1 win in Portugal, while Viktor Gyökeres scored in a record-extending eighth successive game on a night when his Sweden side and Austria both earned promotion from League B.

On Friday, Netherlands seized control of Group A2 with a record-equalling 7-0 success against Greece, and that pair will now compete with Germany for qualification in the final round of matches after Jürgen Klopp's men saw off Serbia 3-1.

A day earlier, Harry Kane scored the winning goal against Croatia to seal England's place in the last eight, while Italy's win over France and Belgium's success in Türkiye set up a three-way tussle on Matchday 6 for the two quarter-final spots from Group A1.

We round up all the UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 action.

Highlights: Portugal 1-4 Denmark

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's first-half penalty gave the visitors a lead they built upon when Rasmus Højlund volleyed in shortly after half-time following fine build-up play by Gustav Isaksen.

Højlund then drilled a low finish past Diogo Costa and Joachim Andersen's header made it four, with Bernardo Silva pulling a goal back for a Portugal side already assured of their place in the quarter-finals.

Highlights: Norway 3-1 Wales

Competition record scorer Erling Haaland struck his 23rd Nations League goal by converting a late penalty as Norway saw off Wales.

Wales had the only attempt on target of the first half when Egil Selvik parried Daniel James' shot, but the impressive Antonio Nusa drilled in from the edge of the box to put the hosts ahead after the break.

Nusa and Haaland then combined to set up substitute Andreas Schjelderup, with David Brooks halving the deficit by dinking a cool finish over goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Haaland's emphatic spot kick sealed the result, setting his side up for Tuesday's crucial Scandinavian derby away to Denmark.

Best of the rest

Austria clinched top spot and promotion from Group B3 by beating the Republic of Ireland courtesy of Saša Kalajdžić's winner 11 minutes from time, sending Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten team five points clear of second-placed Kosovo.

Gyökeres converted two first-half penalties after Daniel Svensson's early opener for Group B4 winners Sweden in Solna, where Armin Gigović replied for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sead Kolašinac scored his first international goal on his 74th outing. The visitors are confirmed in second place and the League A/B play-offs.

Terry Devlin's second-half winner at home to Ukraine kept Northern Ireland a point above Hungary at the top of Group B2, with their promotion rivals scoring twice inside the last 17 minutes in Georgia through an own goal and a Barnabás Varga strike.

Friday's matches

Nations League highlights: Netherlands 7-0 Greece

Netherlands produced a stunning attacking display in Amsterdam to match the biggest win in Nations League history.

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring inside six minutes before Tijjani Reijnders struck a first-half hat-trick. Jurriën Timber added a brace, scoring either side of half-time, while Donyell Malen also found the net. The hosts dominated throughout, delivering an emphatic performance to move three points clear atop Group A2.

Nations League highlights: Serbia 1-3 Germany

Germany struck twice in the opening 14 minutes to set them on their way to a second group victory against Serbia and keep them in the hunt for a quarter-final place.

Srđan Babić could only deflect Kai Havertz's third-minute header into his own net and Jürgen Klopp's charges underlined their dominance when Florian Wirtz – also a scorer in the reverse fixture – bundled in Germany's second.

Debutant Brajan Gruda scored a fine solo goal after the break with Babić's lone reply not enough to stop Die Mannschaft moving level with second-placed Greece on eight points. The hosts, who had Vanja Dragojević and Andrija Živković sent off late on, remain without a point.

Best of the rest

Switzerland maintained their five-point cushion over Slovenia and sealed promotion from Group B1 thanks to a goalless draw in Maribor.

John McGinn scored both goals as Scotland beat North Macedonia 2-1 to move within a point of second-placed Slovenia.

Slovakia's 2-2 draw with the Faroe Islands was enough to keep them four points ahead at the Group C3 summit and confirm their promotion to League B with a game to spare.

Thursday's matches

Nations League highlights: England 2-1 Croatia

Harry Kane surpassed Peter Shilton as England's all-time men's appearance leader and scored the winner at Wembley Stadium.

After Morgan Rogers gave the Three Lions a first-half lead by prodding in from Jude Bellingham's pass, Petar Sučić hooked Croatia level from close range during the second half. Kane marked his 126th cap with a penalty five minutes later, although Croatia threatened a late equaliser when Nikola Vlašić shot narrowly wide and Ante Budimir was denied by Jarell Quansah's vital block.

Nations League highlights: Italy 3-1 France

The Azzurri mounted a stunning comeback in Milan to end Zinédine Zidane's unbeaten start as France coach.

The visitors, who led via Michael Olise's crisp early finish, were pegged back midway through the opening half by a clever touch from Pio Esposito. Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki both struck the upright for Les Bleus before Davide Frattesi swept Italy in front just minutes after Sebastiano Esposito powered a penalty wide.

Inter striker Pio Esposito drilled in his second of the contest from the spot to ensure the hosts claimed a first home win in this fixture since May 1962 and moved level with France at the summit on ten points.

Nations League highlights: Czechia 0-2 Spain

Santi Denia's side did their best to play open, attacking football against the injury-hit world champions, but if Dean Huijsen's easily-saved header was the only effort on target from open play in the first half, Spain still went in at the break 1-0 up, Álex Baena beating Matěj Kovář with a powerful hit from the penalty spot.

With nothing to lose, Czechia looked to up their attacking ante; a Lukáš Provod shot was deflected just wide and Adam Hložek headed on to the crossbar. Captain Ladislav Krejčí's dismissal on 72 minutes left the hosts with a mountain to climb, but 18-year-old Idris Hopi pushed hard for an unforgettable debut goal before Marc Pubill's added-time finish settled the match.

Nations League highlights: Türki̇ye 1-2 Belgium

Belgium completed the double over point-less Türkiye with a comeback victory in Izmir.

The hosts started energetically in Sergen Yalçın's first game at the helm and were rewarded when Arda Güler curled in a stunning 20th-minute free-kick. Ten minutes later though, they were adrift and would not recover. Kevin De Bruyne – twice a scorer in the reverse fixture – rattled in from the outstanding Jeremy Doku's cross before Charles De Ketelaere converted Maxim De Cuyper's cut-back to set Belgium up for a decisive last-game meeting with Italy.

Best of the rest

Albania and Belarus are confirmed as the top two in Group C1 after beating Finland and San Marino respectively. They will meet on Matchday 6 to decide who will finish top and gain automatic promotion with Albania two points ahead going into that fixture.

Montenegro sealed promotion from Group C2 as Aleksa Maraš' added-time effort gave them a 2-1 triumph over Latvia. Cyprus' 1-1 draw in Armenia ensured them a top-two finish in the same section.