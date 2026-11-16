Strikers Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyökeres are some of the players to watch on the final day of Matchday 6 action.

We pick out the key storylines to follow as the league phase concludes.

What each team needs

What to look out for in League A

Remaining League A fixtures Tuesday 17 November

A4 Denmark vs Norway

A4 Wales vs Portugal All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Having watched his team become the first in the group to beat Portugal via Saturday's 4-1 away victory, Brian Riemer wants Denmark to make their pressing, possession-based style tell again. "We said in the locker room before we went on the pitch that this game and the game on Tuesday can define this football team going forward," he explained, with his players requiring a draw to advance.

﻿Norway ended a three-match losing run by beating Wales 3-1 at home on Saturday. Their task now is to earn their first away victory of the competition, and their 3-2 win over Denmark on Matchday 1 – helped by two Erling Haaland goals – could offer inspiration. "We're always looking forward to the next challenge and we have confidence," said midfielder Sander Berge. "We've shown what we can do over recent years and it will be a great match: a Scandinavian derby away."

Nations League highlights: Norway 3-2 Denmark

Craig Bellamy praised Wales' performance in their loss to Norway, which featured a fine strike by David Brooks to halve the deficit, and suggested the fourth-placed side will aim to be bold again. "It's just a great game: to play Portugal at home, the reigning Nations League champions," said the coach, whose team's sole points came in their home win against Norway on Matchday 3. "Let's go and enjoy ourselves against, really, one of the best teams in the world."

Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes wants the confirmed quarter-finalists to see their defeat against Denmark as "a night of learning", insisting "there are positive aspects to take into the next one". Coach Jorge Jesus began his reign with a 1-0 home win against Wales, one of four consecutive wins that secured his team's qualification, and his mission now is to stay perfect on the road with victory in Cardiff.

Nations League highlights: Portugal 1-0 Wales

What to look out for in League B

Storylines and players to watch

Northern Ireland are yet to concede in the league phase, keeping five clean sheets so far. A sixth against Hungary would secure top spot in Group B2.

are yet to concede in the league phase, keeping five clean sheets so far. A sixth against Hungary would secure top spot in Group B2. Viktor Gyökeres finished top scorer in the 2024/25 Nations League and could yet repeat the feat – he is two goals behind Harry Kane, having also struck in a record eight successive games in the competition.