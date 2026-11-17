The UEFA Nations League quarter-finals were introduced for the 2024/25 season and made quite the impression on debut – 31 goals flying in across four thrilling two-legged ties, three of which were decided by extra time or penalties.

With the draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals set for Friday 20 November, we look back on the four last-eight ties played in March 2025.

2026/27 Nations League quarter-finalists Group winners (Group A1-4): France, Germany, England, Portugal

Group runners-up (Group A1-4): Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Norway

Netherlands vs Spain

First leg: Netherlands 2-2 Spain

Second leg: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (agg: 5-5, Spain win 5-4 on pens)

Quarter-final highlights: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (5-4 pens)

The tone for a thrilling quarter-final tie was set in Rotterdam, where Spain's Mikel Merino pounced for a 93rd-minute equaliser after Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders had overhauled Nico Williams' early effort.

Even so, the drama hit new heights in Valencia. Netherlands trailed three times but found the answer on each occasion, Memphis Depay and Ian Maatsen each responding to Mikel Oyarzabal in normal time before Lamine Yamal's extra-time stunner was matched by Xavi Simons' penalty. Pedri's composed spot kick settled the ensuing shoot-out.

Croatia vs France

First leg: Croatia 2-0 France

Second leg: France 2-0 Croatia (agg: 2-2, France win 5-4 on pens)

Highlights: France 2-0 Croatia (5-4 pens)

Croatia were elated and France deflated after the first leg in Split, unanswered goals from Ante Budimir and Ivan Perišić giving Didier Deschamps plenty to ponder ahead of the return. "We need to be better in all aspects of the game," the France coach said.

Better they were, Michael Olise's superb free-kick and Ousmane Dembélé's confident finish hauling them level in Saint-Denis three days later. No deciding goal came in extra time and France won the resulting shoot-out, Dayot Upamecano converting the winning penalty.

Denmark vs Portugal

First leg: Denmark 1-0 Portugal

Second leg: Portugal 5-2 Denmark (agg: 5-3, aet)

Nations League quarter-final highlights: Portugal 5-2 Denmark

The first leg in Denmark was relatively tame compared to what happened elsewhere and, indeed, what was to come, Rasmus Højlund guiding in the game's only goal with 78 minutes played.

Four goals flew in before that mark in Lisbon, Joachim Andersen's own goal kicking things off before Rasmus Kristensen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Christian Eriksen all scored. With Portugal staring at a quarter-final exit, super sub Francisco Trincão turned the tide. Securing extra time five minutes after his late introduction, the Portugal midfielder struck again in the additional period before Gonçalo Ramos added gloss.

Italy vs Germany

First leg: Italy 1-2 Germany

Second leg: Germany 3-3 Italy (agg: 5-4)

Highlights: Germany 3-3 Italy

Germany reached the Nations League finals for the first time after winning a high-scoring quarter-final tie against Italy. The Azzurri took a ninth-minute lead through Sandro Tonali in the Milan first leg but the visitors rallied to victory through Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka after the break – both set up by Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich provided two more assists and scored once to help Germany to a 3-0 half-time lead in Dortmund before Italy launched a second-half fightback of their own, Moise Kean's double and Giacomo Raspadori's late penalty pulling them level on the night, but just short in the tie.