Nations League Finals tickets: all you need to know

The final UEFA Nations League Finals tickets are on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Match dates

Meet the Nations League final four

Semi-finals

Wednesday 5 June 2019: Portugal v Switzerland (Porto, 20:45CET)

Thursday 6 June 2019: Netherlands v England (Guimaraes, 20:45CET)

Match for third place

Sunday 9 June 2019: Guimaraes, 15:00CET

Final

Sunday 9 June 2019: Porto, 20:45CET

Local time is one hour behind CET

Why are there still tickets available?

Some fans who secured tickets in the first phase of sales did not successfully complete payment. As a result, UEFA can now resell tickets that were originally allocated.

Will I enter a second lottery to secure tickets?

Watch all England's Nations League goals

No. All remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket portal

Fans can purchase tickets by using their existing UEFA ticketing account or by creating a new account.

Ticket prices

For the semi-finals and the match for third place, ticket prices range from €30 for category three to €120 for category one. For the final, ticket prices range from €40 for category three to €150 for category one. Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are no longer available.

A limited number of tickets are available for Portugal v Switzerland and Netherlands v England; all categories are available for the third-place match, with category one and two tickets still available for the final.

Ticket delivery

Watch Switzerland goal from 2008 Portugal win

All tickets are being delivered to fans as mobile phone tickets.

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans here.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions. Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets. Sales of tickets to the public for the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com.

UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites. Tickets obtained in breach of UEFA's terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.

