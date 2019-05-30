Strikers compete for Alipay trophy at Nations League

The most prolific marksman at the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal will be the first recipient of the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy, the design of which nods to Chinese calligraphy and digital technology as well as football.

The trophy draws inspiration from the first character in Alipay's Chinese name, 支, meaning payment, as well as support. When written in the elegant 'small seal' script that fostered the sharing of culture and literature across the previously warring states of China under the Qin Dynasty more than 2,000 years ago, the character also resembles the posture of a striker poised to shoot.

The intertwined strokes incorporate football, traditional Chinese culture and digital technology, and by capturing the fleeting moment of a barefooted striker in action, the trophy evokes the original beauty and power of football, a game that anyone can play, provided they have passion and a ball.

In 2004, Alipay was established as an escrow service to address a lack of trust between online buyers and sellers in China's budding e-commerce market. Today, Alipay has transformed into a leading payment and lifestyle platform. As the world’s most-used mobile app outside of social apps, Alipay remains committed to building trust and supporting commerce both online and offline.