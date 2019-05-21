Nations League: Dutch reveal first draft

Tuesday 21 May 2019

The Netherlands have become the second side to name a provisional UEFA Nations League squad, 28 players in their draft selection.

There are no surprises in the Netherlands' initial selection ©Getty Images

The inaugural UEFA Nations League finals are set to begin on Wednesday 5 June – keep up with all the squad announcements here.

NATIONS LEAGUE LOWDOWN

These are provisional unless stated otherwise; teams have until ten days before the opening match (according to article 42.03 of the competition regulations) to name their final squads.

Watch all the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League goals

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Aké (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Pröpper (Brighton), Pablo Rosario (PSV), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Fulham), Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Sevilla), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

England

England boss Gareth Southgate making the announcement©Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

FINALS DRAW AND SCHEDULE

Semi-finals
Wednesday 5 June: Portugal v Switzerland (Estádio do Dragão, Porto, 20:45CET)
Thursday 6 June: Netherlands v England (Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes, 20:45CET)

Match for third place
Sunday 9 June: Estádio D. Afonso Henriques, Guimaraes, 15:00CET

Final
Sunday 9 June: Estádio do Dragão, Porto, 20:45CET

Local time is one hour behind CET

