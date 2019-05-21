Porto: Ticket and stadium info

Matchday preparation

Give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium: if you are early there is plenty of pre-match entertainment to keep you occupied.

If you're a digital ticket holder, make sure your phone is fully charged before you travel to the stadium. Paper ticket holders: be careful about where you store your tickets, especially in adverse weather conditions.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE TICKETS

Please be aware that the venue is operating a cash-only policy.

Visit the daily digest in the UEFA national team competitions app for the latest top tips and information.

Getting to the stadium

The mobility companion on the UEFA national team competitions app is the best way to work out how you should travel to the stadium.

By metro: All Porto's metro lines stop at Trindade station, from where four lines go directly to Estádio do Dragão station. Use the Volkswagen mobility companion to find out your nearest station.

All Porto's metro lines stop at Trindade station, from where four lines go directly to Estádio do Dragão station. Use the Volkswagen mobility companion to find out your nearest station. By Foot: The city centre is 3.5km from the Estádio do Dragão. The Volkswagen mobility companion will map your route.

Fans coming by charter flight with their national association will be taken directly to their designated stadium drop-off point. Please check with your national association for more information.

Fan meeting points

Fan meeting points are open from 12:00 local time until three hours after full time.

Portugal: Avenida dos Aliados From there you can take a train to Praça do Dr. Francisco Sá Carneiro (locals know it as Praça Velasquez), where they'll begin their walk to the stadium.

From there you can take a train to Praça do Dr. Francisco Sá Carneiro (locals know it as Praça Velasquez), where they'll begin their walk to the stadium. Switzerland: Jardim Paulo Vallada From here it's a 25-minute stroll to the Estádio do Dragão.

Estádio do Dragão: basic information

Gates open at 16:45 local time.

Kick-off is at 19:45 local time.

Stadium plan ©Getty Images

Stadium entry and regulations

Access to the stadium is permitted only with a valid match ticket. All persons must be over the age of three. Tickets cannot be purchased at the stadium.

Have your ticket ready for inspection as you approach the stadium.

Security checks will be carried out at all entrances. Please follow the guidance of security personnel.

Be prepared to be searched: this is standard procedure.

Food and drink from outside the ground is not permitted.

Only bags with dimensions: 29.7cm x 21.0cm x 21.0cm (similar to a piece of A4 paper) can be brought into the stadium.

For more information on prohibited items and code of conduct please see the stadium regulations.

Stadium facilities

The following services are available inside the arena:

Ticket resolution centre

Information desk

First aid

Food and drink concessions (please be aware there is a cash-only policy)

Merchandise stalls

Fancy a Hisense panna challenge with Sean Garnier, a free personalised shirt courtesy of Volkswagen, or take on a football challenge with Alipay? Visit our sponsors' interactive areas when you arrive at the stadium

Stadium accessibility

UEFA, with the support of social responsibility partner CAFE, aims to ensure an accessible and inclusive UEFA Nations League. Measures have been taken to guarantee adequate services, facilities and sightlines for disabled spectators, and there is adjacent companion seating.

Drop-off point: TBC

Accessible entrance gates: 8 and 22

Accessible toilets: located close to wheelchair user spaces; two in the north stand, two in the south stand.

Audio descriptive commentary: available in Portuguese and English. Spectators wishing to use the service should bring their own radio or smartphone and tune into the following frequencies:

91.5MHz for Portuguese

96.3MHz for English

For more information on where these services are located, please visit CAFE.

Leaving the stadium – general public

To the city centre: Exit the stadium via entrance B, C or D and take a metro from Estádio do Dragão in the direction of Campanha. Alternatively, spectators can leave the stadium via entrance B, C or D and walk back to the city centre.

To the airport: Exit the stadium via entrances B, C or D and take metro line E from Estádio do Dragão to the Aeroporto.

Leaving the stadium – supporter groups

Fans travelling with a supporter group should return to their designated stadium drop-off point (Praça do Dr. Francisco Sá Carneiro or Parque Bonjoia) where transport will be waiting to get them back to the airport.