Who can win a Champions League and Nations League double?
Thursday 30 May 2019
Ten players can still win an unprecedented UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League double this summer.
Just 18 players have ever won a European Cup and World Cup or UEFA European Championship double in the same year, with Raphaël Varane the latest member of an elite club following his triumphs with Real Madrid and France in 2018.
This summer there is a new double up for grabs, with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League trophies set to be hoisted aloft in the first nine days of June. UEFA.com considers which players might just get their hands on both.
BY CLUB
Tottenham
Dele Alli
Eric Dier
Harry Kane
Danny Rose
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Joe Gomez
Jordan Henderson
Xherdan Shaqiri
Virgil van Dijk
Georginio Wijnaldum
BY NATION
England
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Dele Alli
Eric Dier
Joe Gomez
Jordan Henderson
Harry Kane
Danny Rose
Netherlands
Virgil van Dijk
Georginio Wijnaldum
Switzerland
Xherdan Shaqiri
Check out all the confirmed UEFA Nations League Finals squads.