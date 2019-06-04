How to pronounce the players' names correctly

UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right is rebooted for the UEFA Nations League; read and learn!

ENGLAND

Dele Alli – Dell-ee (not 'Dell-eh')

Eric Dier – Dye-er (not 'Dee-er')

Tom Heaton – Hee-tun

Harry Maguire – Mag-wire

Mat-ice Dull-icht ©AFP/Getty Images

Hoo-wee Pa-tree-see-oh ©AFP/Getty Images

Jer-dan Sha-chee-ree ©Getty Images

NETHERLANDS



Nathan Aké – Nat-an A-kay

Ryan Babel – Barble (not 'Bay-bell')

Steven Bergwijn – Stay-ven Berg-vane (not 'Berg-wine')

Marco Bizot – Bee-zott (not 'Bee-zoh')

Daley Blind – to rhyme with 'binned', not 'bind'

Jasper Cillessen – Yah-sper Silli-sen

Matthijs de Ligt – Mat-ice Dull-icht

Frenkie/Luuk de Jong – Duh-yong

Memphis Depay – Duh-pie (not 'Der-pay')

Marten de Roon – Der-own

Stefan de Vrij – Stay-fon Duh-fray

Hans Hateboer – Hat-uh-boor

Quincy Promes – Pro-mess

Davy Pröpper – Pruh-per

Kevin Strootman – Strote-man

Donny van de Beek – Farnder-bake



PORTUGAL



Beto – Bear-to

Bruno Fernandes – Fur-nandsh

Diogo Jota – Dee-ohg Zhotta

Dyego Sousa – So-zah

Gonçalo Guedes – Gon-sarlo Gair-diss

João Cancelo – Joo-wow Can-say-low

João Félix – Joo-wow Fay-lix

João Moutinho – Joo-wow Mo-teen-oo

José Fonte – Joe-zay Font (not 'font-eh')

José Sá – Joe-zay Sah

Mário Rui – Hoo-wee

Pepe – Pep (not 'Pep-eh')

Pizzi – Pizzy (not 'Pit-see')

Raphaël Guerreiro – Ge-ray-ro

Rúben Neves – Nev-sh

Rui Patrício – Hoo-wee Pa-tree-see-oh

William Carvalho – Car-val-yo



SWITZERLAND



Albian Ajeti – A-yeti

Josip Drmić – Yo-sip Dur-mitch

Remo Freuler – Froy-lah

Michael Lang – Mi-hile

Jacques-François Moubandje – Moo-ban-jay

Fabian Schär – Share

Haris Seferović – Sef-air-of-itch

Xherdan Shaqiri – Jer-dan Sha-chee-ree

Djibril Sow – Jib-ril Soh

Granit Xhaka – Jakka

Denis Zakaria – Der-knee Sack-aria

Steven Zuber – Tsoo-bah