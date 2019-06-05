UEFA Nations League finals: Who neutrals should support

Why people should support ...

Portugal Tournaments are always better when the home side does well. The atmosphere is electric, the locals wear a permanent smile and, of course, they are the European champions and everyone loves a winner.

Switzerland One word: entertainment. Die Nati's last three games have produced 15 goals and two astonishing comebacks. They may not be favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday, but the Swiss never fail to amuse.

Netherlands Think of Ajax's thrilling run to the UEFA Champions League semi-final; the Dutch are the national equivalent. Inventive and positive in possession, lightning-quick in transitioning from defence to attack.

England Southgate's charges play with a freedom seldom seen in past England sides; a team blessed with fast attacking talents who promise goals (15 in their last four competitive outings) and excitement.

Blend in with the fans ...

Portugal It may not be the biggest country (10.3 million population) but Portugal's fans are loyal and fiercely patriotic. You only needed to see Paris after the UEFA EURO 2016 triumph to see just how much they love their country.

Swizerland No Switzerland match is complete without the sound of cow bells clanging in the stands. Get your hands on a 'Kuhglocke' or two and nail your colours to the mast!

Netherlands The Dutch fans are good-natured, boisterous, and turn up in orange garb ranging from sunglasses to three-piece suits and lion costumes. Just don't stand too close to the guy with the bass drum.

England Arguably no other football nation does flags better than England's supporters. Those looking to hop on the England bandwagon, therefore, should bring along a St George flag to display inside the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques.

Player power

Portugal It does not take Einstein to work out that Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's go-to guy. Bernardo Silva has grown immeasurably as a player at Manchester City, while 19-year-old João Félix is one of European football's hottest properties after 15 goals and seven assists in Benfica's Portuguese Liga title campaign.

Switzerland An integral cog in the Swiss engine room, Arsenal star Granit Xhaka provides bite and creativity at the heart of midfield. Basel forward Noah Okafor is the first player born in 2000 to be selected for Die Nati.

Netherlands A team long famed for its attacking prowess, yet currently blessed with the most sought-after central defender in the world (Matthijs de Ligt) alongside probably the best (Virgil van Dijk).

England Raheem Sterling ended the season with 31 goals for club and country – including a first England hat-trick in March. And unlike the squad's Liverpool and Tottenham players, he comes refreshed by a two-and-a-half week break. With a question mark against Kane's fitness, he could be England's main man.

Sing along ...

Portugal 'Pouco Importa', which translates as 'Little does it matter', has a catchy chorus: "São vocês, são vocês, o orgulho Português. Pouco importa, pouco importa se jogamos bem o mal, queremos é levar a taça para o nosso Portugal!" (It's you guys, it's you, Portuguese pride. Little does it matter, little does it matter if we play well or badly, we want to lift up the trophy for our Portugal). Trust me, it sounds better in Portuguese.

Switzerland "Wer nicht hüpft der ist kein Schweizer! Hey! Hey!" (English: If you don't jump you're not Swiss! Hey! Hey!).

Netherlands The general thrust of "Hup, Holland Hup!" is that it's time for the lion to roar, but I much prefer the literal translation: "Don't leave the lion standing only in his vest."

England It's now 23 years old but still as popular as ever: "It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming, football's coming home."