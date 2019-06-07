Volkswagen drives UEFA Nations League Finals

Volkswagen have been the engine under the UEFA Nations League Finals bonnet in Portugal, their 110-vehicle fleet providing transportation and mobility services at the tournament in Portugal.

The fleet was officially handed over at Porto's Placa da Musica, Volkswagen head of marketing Nuno Serra passing the proverbial keys to Sébastien Klotz, UEFA's senior sponsorship manager. The finals fleet includes Volkswagen's Touareg, Sharan, Passat and Golf models as well as an electric Volkswagen Fan Shuttle. Volkswagen will be the Official Mobility Partner for UEFA National Team Football until 2022.