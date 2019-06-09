Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong win Nations League awards

Sunday 9 June 2019

Bernardo Silva has been named the Player of the Tournament with Frenkie de Jong picked as best young player.

Bernardo Silva (right) is challenged by fellow award-winner Frenkie de Jong during the final
Bernardo Silva (right) is challenged by fellow award-winner Frenkie de Jong during the final ©Getty Images

Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

"Showed his level of quality in creating goals; his overall performance in the two games was outstanding. Had a positive influence on the team both in and out of possession."
Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer

©UEFA.com

SOCAR Young Player of the Tournament: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

"Continues to show improvement as a young player and his development in this tournament will help him to mature again. Had a good tournament for a young player."
David Moyes, UEFA Technical Observer

(Players born after 1 January 1996 were eligible for this award)

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 9 June 2019

Related Items

UEFA Nations League finals top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

LiveUEFA Nations League finals top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy thanks to his three goals in Portugal.
Portugal 1-0 Netherlands: Nations League final at a glance

LivePortugal 1-0 Netherlands: Nations League final at a glance

Gonçalo Guedes struck the only goal as Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
UEFA Nations League finals top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

LiveUEFA Nations League finals top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up the Alipay Top Scorer Trophy thanks to his three goals in Portugal.
Top