Goal of the Tournament: clean sweep for Ronaldo

Monday 10 June 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo's three against Switzerland were the goals of the tournament, according to UEFA's Technical Observers.

See the results countdown for the UEFA Nations League best strikes.

The UEFA Nations League Finals Goal of the Tournament has been announced, with Cristiano Ronaldo taking the top three places on the rostrum.

Watch the goals above and read what UEFA Technical Observers David Moyes and Packie Bonner, who drew up the four-goal shortlist, had to say about each of them.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2-1 Switzerland)

UEFA Technical Observers say: Long diagonal pass by Rúben Neves, control by Bernardo Silva and cutback to Ronaldo. All players involved displayed technical proficiency: the initial pass was great to create the opportunity, it was a great touch by Bernardo Silva and a well-controlled finish from Ronaldo.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 3-1 Switzerland)

UEFA Technical Observers say: From a quick Portugal counterattack, Gonçalo Guedes played Ronaldo in with a through ball. Ronaldo did a double stepover and cut inside. It typified Ronaldo's ability in a 1v1 situation, and demonstrated great end product.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 1-0 Switzerland)

UEFA Technical Observers say: Once again Ronaldo scores a free-kick, showcasing his ability to execute a set piece that changes direction to wrong-foot the goalkeeper. He really is a dead-ball specialist.

4 Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands 1-1 England)

UEFA Technical Observers say: De Ligt displayed good movement and attacking prowess in the air to equalise with a powerful downward header.

 

 

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 10 June 2019

Related Items

Cristiano Ronaldo on winning Nations League on home soil

LiveCristiano Ronaldo on winning Nations League on home soil

Cristiano Ronaldo tells UEFA.com about righting a wrong from 2004 and why there's more to come from Portugal.
Bernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong win Nations League awards

LiveBernardo Silva and Frenkie de Jong win Nations League awards

Bernardo Silva has been named the Player of the Tournament with Frenkie de Jong picked as best young player.
Cristiano Ronaldo on winning Nations League on home soil

LiveCristiano Ronaldo on winning Nations League on home soil

Cristiano Ronaldo tells UEFA.com about righting a wrong from 2004 and why there's more to come from Portugal.
Top