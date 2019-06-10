Goal of the Tournament: clean sweep for Ronaldo

The UEFA Nations League Finals Goal of the Tournament has been announced, with Cristiano Ronaldo taking the top three places on the rostrum.

Watch the goals above and read what UEFA Technical Observers David Moyes and Packie Bonner, who drew up the four-goal shortlist, had to say about each of them.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2-1 Switzerland)

UEFA Technical Observers say: Long diagonal pass by Rúben Neves, control by Bernardo Silva and cutback to Ronaldo. All players involved displayed technical proficiency: the initial pass was great to create the opportunity, it was a great touch by Bernardo Silva and a well-controlled finish from Ronaldo.

2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 3-1 Switzerland)

UEFA Technical Observers say: From a quick Portugal counterattack, Gonçalo Guedes played Ronaldo in with a through ball. Ronaldo did a double stepover and cut inside. It typified Ronaldo's ability in a 1v1 situation, and demonstrated great end product.

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 1-0 Switzerland)

UEFA Technical Observers say: Once again Ronaldo scores a free-kick, showcasing his ability to execute a set piece that changes direction to wrong-foot the goalkeeper. He really is a dead-ball specialist.

4 Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands 1-1 England)

UEFA Technical Observers say: De Ligt displayed good movement and attacking prowess in the air to equalise with a powerful downward header.