Matchday preparation

Give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium: if you are early, there is plenty of pre-match entertainment to keep you occupied.

If you're a digital ticket holder, make sure your phone is fully charged before you travel to the stadium. Paper ticket holders: be careful about where you store your tickets, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Please be aware that the venue is operating a cash-only policy.

Visit the Daily Digest in the UEFA national team competitions app for the latest top tips and information.

Getting to the stadium

The Volkswagen Mobility Companion on the UEFA national team competitions app is the best way to work out how you should travel to the stadium.

English fans can travel by train; Dutch fans can travel by special bus services from Pólo Universitário metro station at 11:00, 12:30 or 14:00 local time (returning at approximately 22:30). From Guimaraes city centre: Estádio D. Afonso Henriques is within walking distance of the city centre.

Fans coming by charter flight with their national association will be taken to their designated stadium drop-off point. Please check with your national association for more information.

Fan meeting points

Fan meeting points are open from 12:00 local time (10:00 for the third-place play-off) until three hours after full time.

From there it is a 20-minute walk to the stadium. Netherlands: Parque da Cidade A 25-minute stroll to the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques.

Estádio D. Afonso Henriques: basic information

Gates open at 16:45 local time.

Kick-off is at 19:45 local time.

Stadium entry and regulations

Access to the stadium is permitted only with a valid match ticket. All persons must be over the age of three, minors under the age of three will not be admitted into the stadium. Tickets cannot be purchased at the stadium.

Have your ticket ready for inspection as you approach the stadium.

Security checks will be carried out at all entrances. Please follow the guidance of security personnel.

Be prepared to be searched: this is standard procedure.

Food and drink from outside the ground are not permitted.

Only bags with dimensions: 29.7cm x 21.0cm x 21.0cm (similar to a piece of A4 paper) can be brought inside the stadium.

Fans should be aware that there will be a No Smoking policy operating across all areas within the stadium bowl.

For more information on prohibited items and code of conduct please see the stadium regulations.

Stadium facilities

The following services are available inside the stadium:

Ticket resolution centre

Information desk

First aid

Food and drink concessions (please be aware there is a cash-only policy)

Merchandise stands

Stadium accessibility

UEFA, with the support of social responsibility partner CAFE, aims to ensure an accessible and inclusive UEFA Nations League. Measures have been taken to guarantee adequate services, facilities and sightlines for disabled spectators, and there is adjacent companion seating.

Drop-off point: TBC

Accessible entrance gates: 8 and 15

Accessible toilets: located close to wheelchair user spaces; in the north stand and the south stand.

Audio descriptive commentary: available in Portuguese and English. Spectators wishing to use the service should bring their own radio or smartphone and tune into the following frequencies:

89.3MHz for Portuguese

90.1MHz for English

For more information on where these services are located, please visit CAFE.

Leaving the stadium – general public

To the city centre: Exit the stadium and head south towards Rua Paio Galvão.

To Guimaraes train station: Leave the stadium and head south towards Rua Paio Galvão. It is a 20-minute walk. There are special late services laid on to take fans back to Porto.

Netherlands fans: Dutch fans should return to their coach pick-up point.

Leaving the stadium – supporter groups

Fans travelling with a supporter group should return to their designated fan meeting point (Multiusos de Guimarães or Parque da Cidade) where transport will be waiting to get you back to the airport.