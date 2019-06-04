Estádio do Dragão - Porto
Semi-finals
Portugal
- -
Switzerland

      UEFA Nations League semi-final preview: Portugal v Switzerland

      Tuesday 4 June 2019

      Team news, expert insight, form guides and what the coaches are saying ahead of Wednesday's semi-final.

      Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal training at Boavista's Estádio do Bessa
      Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal training at Boavista's Estádio do Bessa ©Sportsfile

      LIVE BUILD-UP

      Possible line-ups

      Portugal: Rui Patrício; Cancelo, Pepe, Días, Guerreiro; Pizzi, Neves, Carvalho, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo, Sousa
      Out      : Danilo (suspended)

      Switzerland: Sommer; Mbabu, Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Xhaka, Zakaria; Fernandes, Shaqiri, Zuber; Seferović
      Out: none

      Reporters' views

      Watch all Portugal's League Phase goals
      Watch all Portugal's League Phase goals

      Joe Walker, Portugal (@UEFAcomJoeW)
      Backed by what is bound to be a raucous home crowd, Portugal will fancy their chances of going one better than they did at UEFA EURO 2004 by claiming a major European tournament on home soil to go alongside their UEFA EURO 2016 triumph. Fernando Santos has a big call to make in who partners Cristiano Ronaldo up top, with wonderkid João Félix the fans' preferred option; older statesman Dyego Sousa is likely to be given the nod, though.

      Matthew Howarth, Switzerland (@UEFAcomMattH)
      Switzerland recovered from 2-0 down to beat Belgium and reach the UEFA Nations League Finals before surrendering a 3-0 lead against Denmark in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying. Vladimir Petković's squad is laced with quality, but Die Nati often struggle to produce consistent performances over 90 minutes. Failure to do so against the hosts on Wednesday could prove costly.

      What the coaches say

      Watch all Switzerland's League Phase goals
      Watch all Switzerland's League Phase goals

      Fernando Santos, Portugal
      It will be a very hard match, with two teams that like to hold onto the ball, that like possession. Switzerland also like to play long balls, utilising the characteristics of players like [Haris] Seferović; then there's [Xherdan] Shaqiri, who likes to hold the ball up. They are full of quality players. Our job is to think about ourselves … and to impose our game. The Portuguese national team, playing at home, want to bring joy to their fans.

      Vladimir Petković, Switzerland
      Portugal are certainly favourites, not just in this game, but for the tournament as a whole – they're at home and are European champions. They have the pedigree but so many times we've shown, and football has shown, that nothing is impossible. Maybe now Switzerland just need that final stamp, which we can fight for and earn against the top sides, by winning a tournament like this one.

      Form guide

      Portugal: DDDDWWWDLD
      Switzerland: DWWLWLLWLD

      Did you know?

      Portugal are 12 competitive games unbeaten on home turf, since September 2014 and a 1-0 defeat by Albania.

      © 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 4 June 2019

      Related Items

      National team player rankings: Dutch riding high

      LiveNational team player rankings: Dutch riding high

      The FedEx Performance Zone provides player ranking for European national team competitions.
      All you need to know: UEFA Nations League Finals

      LiveAll you need to know: UEFA Nations League Finals

      Hosts Portugal, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands will contest the inaugural Finals from Wednesday.
      Who can win a Champions League and Nations League double?

      LiveWho can win a Champions League and Nations League double?

      Six players can still win an unprecedented UEFA Champions League and UEFA Nations League double this summer.
      National team player rankings: Dutch riding high

      LiveNational team player rankings: Dutch riding high

      The FedEx Performance Zone provides player ranking for European national team competitions.
      Top