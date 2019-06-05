Estádio D. Afonso Henriques - Guimaraes
Semi-finals
Netherlands
- -
England

      UEFA Nations League semi-final preview: Netherlands v England

      Wednesday 5 June 2019

      Team news, expert insight, form guides and what the coaches are saying ahead of Thursday's semi-final.

      Virgil van Dijk training in Faro ahead of the Oranje's semi-final against England
      Virgil van Dijk training in Faro ahead of the Oranje's semi-final against England ©Getty Images

      LIVE BUILD-UP

      Possible line-ups

      Netherlands: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; De Roon, F. de Jong, Wijnaldum; Promes, Depay, Babel
      Out: none

      Harry Kane may start on the bench
      Harry Kane may start on the bench©Getty Images

      England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Barkley; Sancho, Rashford, Sterling
      Out: none

      Reporters' views

      Derek Brookman, Netherlands (@UEFAcomDerekB)
      Success in the UEFA Nations League would be the icing on the cake for the reinvigorated Oranje. With two UEFA Champions League winners and plenty of Ajax's mesmerising 2018/19 team in their ranks, this is a side full of confidence. If they play the way they did when defeating reigning world champions France in the League Phase, they need fear no one.

      Simon Hart, England (@UEFAcomSimonH)
      If last summer brought the sense of a fresh chapter for the England national team with their expectation-defying Russian adventure, the intervening season has deepened the conviction that Southgate’s young and enthusiastic squad are on to something good. After qualifying for Portugal ahead of Spain and Croatia, the aim now is to collect a first piece of silverware since 1966.

      What the coaches say

      Ronald Koeman, Netherlands
      It's going to be a fantastic match. England, like the Netherlands, are undergoing great development. They also give young players a chance and they also have lots of individual talent. I expect this is going to be 50-50 and that everything will depend on how the teams play and on players' individual quality. This is an excellent opportunity to win a title. It's about time for the Netherlands.

      Gareth Southgate, England
      You want to be involved in matches that really matter and this competition has become a competition that really matters. We've had a brilliant experience of getting to the semi-finals of a World Cup, so we want to keep being involved in these big matches. What we have to do is go from being a team that has got to two semi-finals to a team that converts that into wins.

      Form guide

      Netherlands: LWDWDWLWDD
      England: WWWWWDWLLL

      Did you know?

      Ten members of the two teams' squads weren't even alive the last time these sides met in a competitive fixture, England recording a famous win in the EURO '96 group stage. Remarkably, this will be their first knockout tie.

