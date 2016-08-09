Zidane hails Ramos for making the difference

Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach

You have to congratulate Sevilla on their great performance. Sometimes to play a great game it takes two sides and today we saw just that. In the end we won, but Sevilla were very good.

Sergio Ramos is our captain, an important player and he's always there to earn us the trophy. There were no special instructions for him. With a player like Sergio, he's always been the difference. We've seen it before. He's grown as a player, too. In this final he was there just where he needed to be.

We have a good squad. We have players who also weren't here today; four or five players in fact. It's a good squad. We've got young and experienced players. The group is always the most important; it's always been that way.

Sergio Ramos enjoys his equaliser ©Getty Images

Sergio Ramos, Madrid captain and man of the match

It's incredible. When you're looking to do something and you dream of it, you have to carry on fighting until the last second; this has its rewards. The collective work is what you have to highlight.

To win a trophy is always incredible. The game had its different phases and we have to continue working hard to make sure we're in form going into the season.

I always think it's important to give everything. As I've always said, it's not just winning in Madrid's DNA, but also fighting until the end. In the second-last minute, that's when you have to show up.

On a personal level, I'm delighted. We kept fighting after the penalty and trying to turn the game around. I was lucky to be there at the right moment but above all – and despite the important players we had missing today and with a lot of young players and a lot of new players – we showed up. We're deserved winners.

Marco Asensio, Madrid goalscorer

I'm very happy – we were made to suffer. We managed to last better and Dani Carvajal scored a wonder goal; we're happy to win the UEFA Super Cup. [The goal] was my first for the club. We never give up due to our character – you can always win a game.

Sevilla have now lost three Super Cups in a row ©Getty Images

Jorge Sampaoli, Sevilla coach

I feel proud. The team showed bravery to play the way they did against the European champions. It was a proud moment. In the first 20 minutes, Madrid pressed very intensely, but we controlled things better after that. We then had a few chances to equalise.

Thanks to our possession game we began to dominate Madrid, and then we created a lot of chances in the second half.

Vitolo, Sevilla midfielder

It's happened to us in previous Super Cups; we have it there for the taking and then due to minor details we miss out on a trophy we could have won.