Super Cup preview: Real Madrid v Manchester United

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid face UEFA Europa League winners Manchester United

The match will be played in Skopje, the first UEFA club final to be held in FYR Macedonia

United defeated Madrid on penalties in a friendly in the United States late last month

This is Real Madrid's sixth appearance in the UEFA Super Cup (W3 L2)

Manchester United's record in the UEFA Super Cup is W1 L2

LIVE SUPER CUP BUILD-UP FROM SKOPJE

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale.

Doubtful: Ronaldo (lack of training)

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelöf, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Matić, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Mkhitaryan.

Out: Bailly, Jones (both suspended), Rojo (knee), Shaw (foot), Young (hamstring), Fosu-Mensah (impending loan move)

Where to watch

Fans can find their local UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) here.

Zinédine Zidane, Madrid coach

Tomorrow's match is of the utmost importance. We're here to win, nothing else matters. I've been at Madrid for 16 years, but I played for other teams against Madrid and they were the team you always wanted to beat. It's Madrid – the best side in the world and you want to claim their scalp. We know every year it gets harder for us, but we have personality and hunger and we aren't tired of winning.

We'll play as we always do. We won't change the way we play just for tomorrow's game. We're really up for the game. We want to win trophies, and we'll try with hard work and humility. We won't change anything in that respect from last season.

José Mourinho, United manager

I'm excited to be playing the Super Cup and to be playing against the European champions. It's an honour when it's the European champions and even more so when these European champions are the team with the most history and trophies. We have to play and to enjoy a special moment because it is not many times a player has the chance to play in the Super Cup.

I have a relationship which has carried on with some [Madrid players] – we're in contact, on the phone – but with others there's no relationship. But it's the same with my players at Chelsea, Inter and Porto. If tomorrow I meet them, I would greet them all.

UEFA.com reporters' views

Joe Walker, Real Madrid reporter (@UEFAcomJoeW)

Madrid will be determined to retain the UEFA Super Cup and will be looking to get one over on former boss Mourinho at the same time. With Cristiano Ronaldo only back in training in recent days, Zidane will turn to the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to help inspire the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.

Will new United signing Romelu Lukaku be involved? ©AFP/Getty Images

Simon Hart, Manchester United reporter (@UEFAcomSimonH)

Mourinho has declared himself happy with his side's summer preparations: results were positive and they look a powerful team with a spine including new signings Victor Lindelöf, Nemanja Matić and Romelu Lukaku. Also, in Paul Pogba, they have a key player with a proper pre-season behind him, unlike 12 months ago. Everything suggests this will be a stronger United, though whether they can win their first Super Cup since 1991 remains to be seen. Win, though, and the sense of optimism will deepen.

Pre-season results

Madrid

23/07: Madrid 1-1 Man. United (United win 2-1 on pens, Santa Clara, United States)

26/07: Man. City 4-1 Madrid (Los Angeles, United States)

29/07: Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (Miami, United States)

02/08: MLS All-Stars 1-1 Madrid (Madrid win 4-2 on pens, Chicago, United States)

The match is taking place in Skopje ©Getty Images

United

15/07: LA Galaxy 2-5 Man. United (Carson, United States)

17/07: Man. United 2-1 Real Salt Lake (Sandy, United States)

20/07: Man. United 2-0 Man. City (Houston, United States)

23/07: Man. United 1-1 Madrid (United win 2-1 on pens, Santa Clara, United States)

26/07: Barcelona 1-0 Man. United (Landover, United States)

30/07: Vålerenga 0-3 Man. United (Oslo, Norway)

02/08: Man. United 2-1 Sampdoria (Dublin, Republic of Ireland)

Did you know?

• Madrid are aiming to become the first team to win successive UEFA Super Cups since AC Milan in 1989 and 1990. Find out more in our match background.