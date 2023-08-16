UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Man City become 25th winners

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Manchester City became the 25th different winners of the UEFA Super Cup when they beat Sevilla on penalties in the 2023 edition.

Manchester City's name is engraved on to the UEFA Super Cup trophy for the first time
Twenty-five teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.

Real Madrid, AC Milan and Barcelona are the most successful sides in the competition's history with five wins apiece. Manchester City, meanwhile, got their hands on the trophy for the first time in 2023 following their penalty shoot-out triumph over Sevilla in Piraeus.

UEFA Super Cup winners

5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
5 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Man City (2023)
1 Man United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
﻿1 Steaua (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)

Super Cup appearances

9 Barcelona
8 Real Madrid
7 AC Milan﻿
7 Sevilla
6 Liverpool
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Man United
4 Porto

Super Cup winners by country

16 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1,﻿ Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)﻿
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)

Super Cup appearances by country

31 Spain
20 England
13 Italy
10 Germany
5 Netherlands

Different winners by country

6 England
5 Spain
4 Italy
2 Belgium

4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

