UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Man City become 25th winners

Twenty-five teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.

Real Madrid, AC Milan and Barcelona are the most successful sides in the competition's history with five wins apiece. Manchester City, meanwhile, got their hands on the trophy for the first time in 2023 following their penalty shoot-out triumph over Sevilla in Piraeus.

Six great Super Cup goals

UEFA Super Cup winners

5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)

5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)

5 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022)

4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)

3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)

2 Ajax (1973, 1975)

2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)

2 Bayern (2013, 2020)

2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)

2 Juventus (1984, 1986)

2 Valencia (1980, 2004)

1 Aberdeen (1983)

1 Aston Villa (1982)

1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)

1 Galatasaray (2000)

1 Lazio (1999)

1 Man City (2023)

1 Man United (1991)

1 Mechelen (1988)

1 Nottingham Forest (1979)

1 Parma (1993)

1 Porto (1987)

1 Sevilla (2006)

﻿1 Steaua (1986)

1 Zenit (2008)

Super Cup appearances

9 Barcelona

8 Real Madrid

7 AC Milan﻿

7 Sevilla

6 Liverpool

5 Bayern

5 Chelsea

4 Man United

4 Porto

Bayern and other Super Cup extra-time winners

Super Cup winners by country

16 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)

10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1,﻿ Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)

9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)﻿

3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)

2 Germany (Bayern 2)

2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)

1 Portugal (Porto 1)

1 Romania (Steaua 1)

1 Russia (Zenit 1)

1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)

1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)

1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)

Super Cup appearances by country

31 Spain

20 England

13 Italy

10 Germany

5 Netherlands

2016 Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla

Different winners by country

6 England

5 Spain

4 Italy

2 Belgium

Which players have won the most Super Cups

4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)

4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)

4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)