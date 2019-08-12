2019 UEFA Super Cup: All you need to know
Monday 12 August 2019
Liverpool take on Chelsea in Istanbul on 14 August.
Who are the sides?
The traditional curtain-raiser for the UEFA club competition season brings together UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool and UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea.
When and where does it take place?
The match takes place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul on Wednesday 14 August, kicking off at 21:00 CEST (22:00 local time). The venue follows Prague (2013), Cardiff (2014), Tbilisi (2015), Trondheim (2016), Skopje (2017) and Tallinn (2018) as cities to be awarded the UEFA Super Cup since the fixture switched from its long-term home of Monaco. The 2020 edition will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto.
What about tickets?
The ticket application window is now closed. Ticket prices ranged from €50 and supporters of the two clubs and the general public were allocated 78% of the seats at the stadium.
Who is the referee?
Female French referee Stéphanie Frappart will referee the game. She will be joined by assistants Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill, with Turkey's Cuneyt Cakir the fourth official. This will be the first time that a female official takes charge of a major UEFA men's competition event.
What is the UEFA Super Cup?
An annual match contested by the reigning champions of the two main European club competitions, devised by Dutch reporter Anton Witkamp to decide definitively the top club side in Europe. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have always been involved, facing the holders of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup victors (1972–1999) or UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (2000–).
Do the European champions usually win?
Not really. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 23 of the 43 editions. Get a full rundown of the UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.
Tell me something I don’t know
- This is the first all-English UEFA Super Cup, though it is the fifth time in six seasons domestic rivals have met, and eighth time in all.
- Liverpool were the last English side to win the UEFA Super Cup, getting the better of CSKA Moskva after extra time in 2005. Four Premier League teams have lost in the fixture since: Manchester United (2008, 2017) and Chelsea (2012, 2013).
- This is Liverpool’s sixth UEFA Super Cup; they won in 1977 and 2005 as European champions, and in 2001 as UEFA Cup holders. They lost (as European Cup holders) in the 1978 and 1984 games.
- This is Chelsea’s fourth UEFA Super Cup; they beat Real Madrid 1-0 in 1998, when they qualified as UEFA Cup Winners' Cup holders, but have lost in two subsequent appearances: 4-1 to Atlético in 2012 and on penalties to Bayern München the following year.