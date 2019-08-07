Super Cup facts: Liverpool v Chelsea

The UEFA Super Cup will be an all-English affair for the first time as Liverpool take on Chelsea at the Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul.

• Liverpool, who qualified by claiming their sixth European Cup in Madrid in June, are making their sixth UEFA Super Cup appearance, and are bidding to lift the trophy for the fourth time.

• This is Chelsea's fourth UEFA Super Cup match; having won the first, in 1998, they have lost on their last two appearances.

• Whoever wins in Istanbul will claim England's eighth UEFA Super Cup, fewer only than Spain (15) and Italy (nine). An English side has not triumphed since Liverpool's 2005 success; Premier League clubs have been beaten on their four subsequent appearances, including defeats for Chelsea in 2012 and 2013.

• This will also be the first time a Spanish club has not won the UEFA Super Cup since 2013, when Bayern München beat Chelsea on penalties in Prague.

• Seven UEFA Super Cup finals have previously been contested by domestic rivals: two all-Italian ones, and five involving Spanish teams including four since 2014, most recently Atlético Madrid beating Real Madrid last year.

Liverpool manager Jrgen Klopp Getty Images

UEFA Super Cup pedigree

Liverpool

• The Reds' record in the UEFA Super Cup is W3 L2:

1977 W 7-1 v Hamburg (agg: 1-1 a, 6-0 h)

1978 L 3-4 v Anderlecht (agg: 1-3 a, 2-1 h)

1984 L 0-2 v Juventus

2001 W 3-2 v Bayern München

2005 W 3-1 v CSKA Moskva (aet)

• Liverpool won the competition in 1977 and 2005 as European champions (having knocked out Chelsea in the latter semi-final), and in 2001 as UEFA Cup holders. However they lost (as European Cup holders) in the 1978 and 1984 games.

• The 6-0 second-leg win against Hamburg in 1977 equalled the biggest win in a UEFA Super Cup game, matching Ajax's defeat of Milan in 1973. Terry McDermott's hat-trick against Hamburg is one of only two in a UEFA Super Cup match; the other came against Chelsea, scored by Atlético's Radamel Falcao in 2012.

• Victory would take Liverpool level with Real Madrid on four UEFA Super Cups, fewer only than Barcelona and AC Milan's five.

Chelsea

• This is Chelsea's fourth appearance in the UEFA Super Cup, with the record W1 L2:

1998 W 1-0 v Real Madrid

2012 L 1-4 v Atlético Madrid

2013 L 2-2 aet, 4-5 pens v Bayern München

• Chelsea's 1998 UEFA Super Cup triumph came after they had won the previous season's UEFA Cup Winners' Cup; they lost in 2012 as UEFA Champions League winners and in 2013 having won that year's UEFA Europa League.

• Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was captain of the team beaten by Atlético in 2012 and Bayern 12 months later. David Luiz is the sole other survivor from the 2012 side, and also featured in 2013 when César Azpilicueta was an unused substitute.

• The Blues would become the tenth side to win multiple UEFA Super Cups with victory in Istanbul.

Previous meetings

• This is the sides' 11th meeting in UEFA competition, all since 2005, with the previous ten having all come in the UEFA Champions League. Five of those matches were drawn, with Liverpool recording two wins to Chelsea's three – and only one game was won by a margin of more than one goal.

• Their paths first crossed in Europe in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Liverpool's Luis García scoring the only goal of the tie four minutes into the second leg at Anfield; the Reds went on to beat AC Milan in a dramatic final in Istanbul.

• After two goalless draws in the following season's group stage, each side won 1-0 at home in the 2006/07 semi-finals; Liverpool prevailed, winning the Anfield penalty shoot-out 4-1. They again met Milan in the final, losing 2-1 in Athens.

• Chelsea reached their first UEFA Champions League final with an extra-time victory against Liverpool in the 2007/08 semi-finals. After a 1-1 first-leg draw at Anfield, the London club won 3-2 after 120 minutes at Stamford Bridge, Lampard scoring their second goal from the penalty spot. The current Chelsea manager was also on target in the final, against Manchester United in Moscow, but his side were defeated 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

• Lampard also scored in the clubs' most recent European match, in the second leg of the 2008/09 quarter-final. Chelsea won 3-1 at Anfield in the first game – the only UEFA fixture between the sides to be settled by more than one goal – before a remarkable 4-4 draw in west London in which Lampard scored Chelsea's third and fourth goals. The Blues therefore progressed to the semi-finals, where they lost on away goals to Barcelona.

• Overall, of the 181 fixtures between the clubs, Liverpool have recorded 77 wins to Chelsea's 63 with 41 draws. In 2018/19 Chelsea won 2-1 at Anfield in the League Cup third round thanks to goals from Emerson Palmieri and Eden Hazard; in the Premier League, the game at Stamford Bridge finished 1-1 before a 2-0 Liverpool victory on Merseyside, Sadio Mané (51) and Mohamed Salah (53) scoring early in the second half.

• In domestic cup finals, Chelsea beat Liverpool 3-2 after extra time in the 2004/05 League Cup decider – José Mourinho's first trophy as Blues manager – and 2-1 in the FA Cup in May 2012. Lampard featured in both games for Chelsea, with Jordan Henderson in the Liverpool line-up for the latter.

Form guide

Liverpool

• Liverpool qualified by winning their sixth European Cup in 2018/19, beating Tottenham 2-0 at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on 1 June in the second all-English final thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, a penalty, and Divock Origi.

• That stretched the Reds' unbeaten run against English clubs to six matches (W4 D2), since that 3-1 home defeat by Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg in April 2009. They have won eight of their 21 matches against domestic rivals in UEFA competition (D8 L5), including the last three having beaten Manchester City home (3-0) and away (2-1) in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

• Liverpool's record in last season's UEFA Champions League was W8 D1 L4 F24 A12. They have won five of their last six European fixtures (L1).

• The Reds have, however, lost six of their last nine UEFA competition matches outside England – although they have won three of the last four.

• Istanbul looms large in the Reds' history; they came from 3-0 down to win the 2005 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan on penalties at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, but have yet to win a game outright in the city, their five visits having ended in three defeats and two draws.

• Liverpool lost 2-1 to Beşiktaş in the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League group stage at the Inönü Stadium – the venue that was knocked down to build Beşiktaş Park. They also lost on penalties at Beşiktaş in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32 after each side had won 1-0 at home.

• Liverpool's record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W3 L1:

4-2 v Roma, 1983/84 European Champion Clubs' Cup final

3-2 v AC Milan, 2004/05 UEFA Champions League final

4-1 v Chelsea, 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final

4-5 v Beşiktaş, 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32

Frank Lampard was a UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2012 ©Getty Images

Chelsea

• The Blues were UEFA Europa League winners in 2018/19, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the competition's first all-English final since Tottenham beat Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup. Eden Hazard scored twice at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodríguez also finding the net as Chelsea claimed their second UEFA Europa League title having also triumphed in 2013, their only other appearance in the competition.

• Chelsea were unbeaten in European competition last season, claiming the UEFA Europa League with a record of W12 D3 F36 A10. Their last continental defeat came at Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in March 2018 (0-3).

• The London club have scored three goals or more in five of their last eight European matches. Their tally of 36 goals in last season's UEFA Europa League was one short of the competition record set by Porto in 2010/11.

• Chelsea's record against English clubs in Europe is W7 D7 L4. The defeat of Arsenal ended a three-game run without a victory in such fixtures (D1 L2), since their 3-1 win at Liverpool in 2009.

• Chelsea have played three UEFA competition games in Istanbul (W1 D1 L1) but will be making their first appearance at Beşiktaş Park. They took on Beşiktaş themselves in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League group stage, both games ending in 2-0 away wins, but the Istanbul side played that home game in Gelsenkirchen.

• A 5-0 first group stage win at Galatasaray in October 1999 remains Chelsea's joint biggest UEFA Champions League away victory.

• Chelsea's record in five UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L3:

1-4 v Liverpool, 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final

5-6 v Manchester United, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League final

4-3 v Bayern München, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League final

4-5 v Bayern München, 2013 UEFA Super Cup

4-3 v Eintracht Frankfurt, 2018/19 UEFA Europa League semi-final

Links and trivia

• As a Chelsea player, Lampard scored seven goals in 39 matches against Liverpool. His record in matches against the Merseyside club for the Blues was W18 D8 L13.

• Salah joined Chelsea from Basel in January 2014 having scored against the English side in both fixtures during that season's UEFA Champions League group stage, with Basel winning both games. The Egyptian had also found the net in the second leg of Basel's 2012/13 UEFA Europa League semi-final defeat by the Blues. Salah made only 19 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring twice, before signing for Fiorentina in January 2015.

• International team-mates:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson & Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham (England)

Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino & Willian (Brazil)

Dejan Lovren & Mateo Kovačić (Croatia)

Simon Mignolet, Divock Origi & Michy Batshuayi (Belgium)

• Have played together:

Mohamed Salah & Emerson Palmieri, Antonio Rüdiger (Roma 2015–17)

Alisson Becker & Emerson Palmieri (Roma 2016–18)

Alisson Becker & Antonio Rüdiger (Roma 2016/17)

Mohamed Salah & Marcos Alonso (Fiorentina 2015)

Fabinho & Tiémoué Bakayoko (Monaco 2014–17)