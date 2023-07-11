Previous England vs Spain UEFA Super Cups

There could be another classic England vs Spain UEFA Super Cup in store when Manchester City face Sevilla in Piraeus on Wednesday 16 August.

There have been a total of seven Anglo-Spanish ties in the competition, England claiming four victories to Spain's three.

UEFA.com takes a look back at those matches.

Nottingham Forest celebrate winning the Super Cup in 1979 Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

1979: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Barcelona (on agg)

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Barcelona

George 9

Barcelona 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Roberto 25pen; Burns 42

Brian Clough's European champions Nottingham Forest came out on top over two legs against European Cup Winners' Cup winners Barcelona in the first Super Cup meeting between English and Spanish sides.

Forest took an early lead in the first leg at the City Ground courtesy of a Charlie George strike. They were unable to add to their advantage, however, and were pulled back on level terms in the first half of the second leg at the Camp Nou thanks to Carlos Roberto's penalty.

However, Kenny Burns restored the aggregate lead just before half-time and Forest went on to become only the second English team to win the Super Cup after Liverpool. They would be back just a year later.

Spain's Super Cup winners

1980: Valencia 2-2 Nottingham Forest (on agg, Valencia win on away goals)

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Valencia

Bowyer 57 89; Felman 47

Valencia 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Morena 51

Forest successfully retained the European Cup after beating Hamburg in the 1980 final, while Valencia won the Cup Winners' Cup final by edging out Arsenal on penalties.

Just like against Barcelona, Forest took a first-leg advantage at home in the Super Cup as two second-half Ian Bowyer goals overturned Darío Felman's 47th-minute opener for Valencia. On this occasion, however, Clough's team were unable to defend their lead in Spain as Fernando Morena's 51st-minute strike made Valencia the first side to win the final on the away goals rule.

Aston Villa became the third English team to win the Super Cup in 1982 Bob Thomas Sports Photography

1982: Aston Villa 3-1 Barcelona (on agg, aet)

Barcelona 1-0 Aston Villa

Alonso 52

Aston Villa 3-0 Barcelona (aet)

Shaw 80, Cowans 100pen, McNaught 104

The trend of Spanish teams facing English opponents in the Super Cup continued in 1982 when Aston Villa took on Barcelona after beating Bayern München to win the European Cup.

The Catalan side earned a solid 1-0 home win in the Camp Nou first leg thanks to a 52nd-minute Marcos Alonso strike and held on to that advantage until the 80th minute in the return at Villa Park, an equaliser through Gary Shaw taking the final to extra time. There Gordon Cowans scored a penalty and Ken McNaught added a third for Villa four minutes later to seal another famous victory for Tony Barton's team.

Highlights: Chelsea's 1998 Super Cup win against Real Madrid

1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (Stade Louis II, Monaco)

Poyet 83

After that regular run of meetings there was a 16-year gap before an English and Spanish team met again in the Super Cup, Chelsea beating Real Madrid in the first time the final was played as a one-off game instead of the previous two-legged format.

Following an even encounter in Monaco – beginning a 15-year stint as competition hosts – Chelsea's Uruguayan midfielder Gustavo Poyet eventually made the difference after running on to Gianfranco Zola's pass and firing past Madrid goalkeeper Bodo Illgner with seven minutes left.

Highlights: Atlético's 2012 Super Cup win against Chelsea

2012: Atlético 4-1 Chelsea (Stade Louis II, Monaco)

Falcao 6 16 45, Miranda 60; Cahill 75

Chelsea also took part in the last Super Cup to be staged in Monaco, although the star of the show that night was Radamel Falcao, the Colombian's first-half hat-trick earning Europa League holders Atlético an eye-catching win against Champions League winners Chelsea.

The forward's stunning display left even Diego Simeone in awe, the Atleti coach saying: "I'm speechless. I really can't describe it. What he is doing is indescribable."

Falcao became only the second player to score a hat-trick in the Super Cup after Terry McDermott for Liverpool in 1977. Brazilian defender Miranda added a fourth for Atlético after 60 minutes before Gary Cahill's consolation for Chelsea.

Highlights: Real Madrid's 2017 Super Cup win against Man United

2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Man United (National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje)

Casemiro 24, Isco 52; Lukaku 62

Real Madrid became the first team to retain the Super Cup since Milan in 1990 after following up their 2016 win over Sevilla by beating Man United in North Macedonia.

Midfielder Casemiro got the first goal with a cool half-volley before Isco doubled the advantage shortly after half-time. Romelu Lukaku replied ten minutes later to offer United hope, but they were unable to find an equaliser as Madrid claimed their fourth triumph in the competition.

Highlights: Chelsea's 2021 Super Cup win against Villarreal

2021: Chelsea 1-1 Villarreal (6-5 pens) (Windsor Park, Belfast)

Ziyech 27; Gerard Moreno 73

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the Chelsea hero in Belfast after saving two penalties in the shoot-out to seal victory against a spirited Villarreal.

Hakim Ziyech gave the English side the lead in the first half after sweeping in a Kai Havertz cross, Villarreal hitting back on 73 minutes as Gerard Moreno whipped a strike across Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to force extra time.

There was nothing to choose between the two sides in the additional half-hour, and despite Havertz missing first for Chelsea in the shoot-out, Kepa – a 119th-minute substitute for Mendy – denied Aïssa Mandi and Raúl Albiol to spark scenes of celebration as the Londoners won the Super Cup for the second time.