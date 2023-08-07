José Luis Mendilibar on transforming Sevilla, facing Pep Guardiola and Jesús Navas

José Luis Mendilibar enjoyed a dream first few months as coach of Sevilla. The 62-year-old only took charge in March, yet guided his side to safety in La Liga before going on to secure the club's seventh UEFA Europa League title with a penalty shoot-out win over Roma in the final in Budapest.

Speaking to UEFA.com ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Manchester City, Mendilibar explains how he has transformed Sevilla, his respect for Pep Guardiola and his admiration for his player Jesús Navas.

On winning the Europa League

I didn't watch the penalties we took, only the ones Roma took. We didn't practice them beforehand, because it is not the same in training as taking one in front of 60,000 people. Nevertheless, my players took them well.

We had celebrated avoiding relegation, but it isn't the same as the celebrations of winning the Europa League. I didn't even know what to do with myself. I was thinking, 'Do I jump with the players or not? When I get to the dressing room, what should I do? Do I hide?'. I had no idea what to do, to be honest.

On his impact at Sevilla

When I arrived I found a group of players who were rather discouraged and had their heads down. We asked them to be calmer, to keep things simple without over-complicating matters, and they understood that.

The results improved and that gave them the opportunity to believe in what we were doing. I saw the positives and not the negatives, and I always tried to make the players understand that they are the best squad I've ever had in my career.

On facing Pep Guardiola's Man City

It will be complicated. [Guardiola] has shown how he has grown. He has proved himself year after year and has now achieved that objective of winning the Champions League with Man City. It's very difficult to stop them because Guardiola has thousands of marvellous ways of playing and he's a great coach. It's a final for them as well and it will be difficult.

On Jesús Navas

He has achieved everything in football. He is a guy who comes to training, then goes to his village and relaxes with his friends. He is like a big kid, but it is a pleasure to coach him.

You have to stay on top of him a bit sometimes. He is a bit fussy, but he is 37 and his physical condition is that of a 27 or 28-year-old player. Sometimes you have to put your arm around him and get into his head but the majority of footballers need that.