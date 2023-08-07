Pep Guardiola on Champions League glory, Manchester City journey and Sevilla challenge

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will be looking to win his fourth trophy this year when his side take on Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Piraeus on 16 August.

After guiding Man City to an historic UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble last term, Guardiola is evidently hungry for more success in the upcoming season.

Speaking to UEFA.com, the 52-year-old reflected on the Champions League final win against Inter, his admiration for Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar and his hopes for the future.

On winning the Champions League

The Champions League is a truly difficult competition. As a club who had never won it before, it is great to have achieved it. We are really proud. After winning five Premier League titles, everybody started to say that if we didn't win the Champions League it would not be a complete success. They will have to find another argument now. The most important thing is that we had been there or thereabouts for a long time, and knew we would win it eventually.

On his pre-match team talk

I didn't say anything at all. Time has taught us that the team is more relaxed when there are no distractions. We have been together for seven years and know each other pretty well. It was just about keeping up the hard work we had done throughout the season.

We knew how difficult the opposition would be, and that was the case. We also knew about the tension we would experience, which we couldn't get rid of completely. The first time you win a Champions League is always an emotionally challenging situation. That would probably change a bit if we get the chance to play another final.

On Kevin De Bruyne's injury

It was a shame, because it was the second time it had happened in a Champions League final. I felt he was active, and that we were able to get him on the ball. In that sense he is crucial to us, and the injury was unexpected. At that moment I just had to think about who could come on and what he had to do.

De Bruyne was the only player who had been here under the previous manager. Our relationship is special, and we have been through so much together. We have fought a lot, we have hugged a lot, and afterwards it was a great moment to say to each other: "We did it. It's done."

On José Luis Mendilibar

I know him from my time at Barcelona. He turned things around at Sevilla in no time. When you see a Mendilibar team play you can immediately recognise his influence. They get forward quickly, make use of the wings, put in a lot of crosses and get into the box well.

I tip my hat to what this club has done in the UEFA Europa League. It's incredible. They know how to perform in European competitions and it will be a good Super Cup final. I am delighted to be facing Sevilla and to see Mendilibar again after so long.

On this season's Champions League final at Wembley Stadium

I have very good memories of Wembley. I've lost some semi-finals but the finals have gone really well for me. I remember the 1992 European Cup final as a Barcelona player, when we won the club's first title at the old Wembley, which was beautiful. Later I won with Barcelona as a manager [in 2011] against Manchester United.

However, it's a long road. There is still much to do. The new season is just starting, but it's good the final will be held at Wembley. It's a fantastic stadium and city, and UEFA will organise an amazing tournament for sure.