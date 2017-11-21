Liverpool into last 16 as four ensure top-two finishes

Liverpool win at Sevilla to join Manchester City in booking round of 16 slot



Spartak Moskva confirmed in play-offs as Sevilla, Maribor hopes end

Porto, Monaco seal top-two slots; Monaco must win at Porto to end first



Spurs win at Dortmund to ensure top-two finish, Madrid can only reach play-offs, APOEL out



Feyenoord end City's perfect record and are two points ahead of Napoli and Shakhtar



These groups end 6 December; check out the standings

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Liverpool, Manchester City

Confirmed in top two: Barcelona*, Bayern München*, Monaco, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur

Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva

*Play Wednesday



Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool

Group E

Spartak Moskva 5-0 Maribor

Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool

Group F

Napoli 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham

Group G

Beşiktaş 0-1 Porto

Monaco 2-2 RB Leipzig

Group H

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

APOEL 0-3 Real Madrid



Wednesday fixtures

Group A: CSKA Moskva v Benfica, Basel v Manchester United

Group B: Anderlecht v Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic

Group C: Qarabağ v Chelsea, Atlético Madrid v Roma

Group D: Juventus v Barcelona, Sporting CP v Olympiacos