Liverpool into last 16 as four ensure top-two finishes
Tuesday 21 November 2017
Article summary
Liverpool won 4-0 at Sevilla to join Manchester City in the round of 16 while Tottenham, Porto and Monaco all sealed top-two finishes and Spartak Moskvva confirmed a play-off.
Article top media content
Article body
- Liverpool win at Sevilla to join Manchester City in booking round of 16 slot
- Spartak Moskva confirmed in play-offs as Sevilla, Maribor hopes end
- Porto, Monaco seal top-two slots; Monaco must win at Porto to end first
- Spurs win at Dortmund to ensure top-two finish, Madrid can only reach play-offs, APOEL out
- Feyenoord end City's perfect record and are two points ahead of Napoli and Shakhtar
- These groups end 6 December; check out the standings
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.
Through to last 16: Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in top two: Barcelona*, Bayern München*, Monaco, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva
*Play Wednesday
Group E
Spartak Moskva 5-0 Maribor
Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool
Group F
Napoli 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord
Group G
Beşiktaş 0-1 Porto
Monaco 2-2 RB Leipzig
Group H
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL 0-3 Real Madrid
Wednesday fixtures
Group A: CSKA Moskva v Benfica, Basel v Manchester United
Group B: Anderlecht v Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic
Group C: Qarabağ v Chelsea, Atlético Madrid v Roma
Group D: Juventus v Barcelona, Sporting CP v Olympiacos