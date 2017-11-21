Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Liverpool into last 16 as four ensure top-two finishes

Tuesday 21 November 2017

Liverpool won 4-0 at Sevilla to join Manchester City in the round of 16 while Tottenham, Porto and Monaco all sealed top-two finishes and Spartak Moskvva confirmed a play-off.

Liverpool won at Sevilla to clinch Group E first place
Liverpool won at Sevilla to clinch Group E first place ©UEFA.com
  • Liverpool win at Sevilla to join Manchester City in booking round of 16 slot
  • Spartak Moskva confirmed in play-offs as Sevilla, Maribor hopes end
  • Porto, Monaco seal top-two slots; Monaco must win at Porto to end first
  • Spurs win at Dortmund to ensure top-two finish, Madrid can only reach play-offs, APOEL out
  • Feyenoord end City's perfect record and are two points ahead of Napoli and Shakhtar
  • These groups end 6 December; check out the standings

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs to face the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in top two: Barcelona*, Bayern München*, Monaco, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva

*Play Wednesday

Highlights: Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool
Highlights: Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool

Group E
Spartak Moskva 5-0 Maribor
Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool

Group F
Napoli 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord

Highlights: Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham
Highlights: Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham

Group G 
Beşiktaş 0-1 Porto
Monaco 2-2 RB Leipzig

Group H
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL 0-3 Real Madrid

Wednesday fixtures
Group A: CSKA Moskva v Benfica, Basel v Manchester United
Group B: Anderlecht v Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic
Group CQarabağ v Chelsea, Atlético Madrid v Roma
Group D: Juventus v Barcelona, Sporting CP v Olympiacos

