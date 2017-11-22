Barcelona earn last 16 slot, final day showdowns set up
Wednesday 22 November 2017
Barcelona joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the last 16 as two final-day showdowns were set up, Sporting CP reached the play-offs and Basel beat Manchester United.
- Barcelona into last 16 while Sporting clinch play-off to eliminate Juve and Olympiacos
- Chelsea and Atlético both win to set up last-day showdown for Group C first place
- Paris ensure top-two finish with win and will take on Bayern for Group B first place
- Basel beat Manchester United to lead Group A; Benfica can only reach play-offs
- Tuesday: Liverpool join City in last 16
- These groups end 5 December: check out the standings
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs where they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.
Through to last 16: Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in top two: Atlético Madrid, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Ajax*, Brodarac*, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Molde*, Nitra*, Salzburg (holders)*, Željezničar*
Can still finish first or second: Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund
Can still finish second: Benfica, Feyenoord, Napoli, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk
*from Domestic Champions path
Group A
CSKA Moskva 2-0 Benfica
Basel 2-1 Manchester United
Group B
Anderlecht 1-1 Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Celtic
Group C
Qarabağ 1-3 Chelsea
Atlético Madrid 2-1 Roma
Group D
Juventus 0-1 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-1 Olympiacos
Tuesday results
Group E: Spartak Moskva 5-0 Maribor, Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool
Group F: Napoli 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord
Group G: Beşiktaş 0-1 Porto, Monaco 2-2 RB Leipzig
Group H: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL 0-3 Real Madrid