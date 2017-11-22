Barcelona earn last 16 slot, final day showdowns set up

Barcelona into last 16 while Sporting clinch play-off to eliminate Juve and Olympiacos



Chelsea and Atlético both win to set up last-day showdown for Group C first place



Paris ensure top-two finish with win and will take on Bayern for Group B first place



Basel beat Manchester United to lead Group A; Benfica can only reach play-offs



Tuesday: Liverpool join City in last 16

These groups end 5 December: check out the standings

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs where they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City

Confirmed in top two: Atlético Madrid, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur

Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Ajax*, Brodarac*, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Molde*, Nitra*, Salzburg (holders)*, Željezničar*

Can still finish first or second: Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund

Can still finish second: Benfica, Feyenoord, Napoli, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

*from Domestic Champions path

Group A

CSKA Moskva 2-0 Benfica

Basel 2-1 Manchester United

Group B

Anderlecht 1-1 Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Celtic

Group C

Qarabağ 1-3 Chelsea

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Roma

Group D

Juventus 0-1 Barcelona

Sporting CP 1-1 Olympiacos



Tuesday results

Group E: Spartak Moskva 5-0 Maribor, Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool

Group F: Napoli 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord

Group G: Beşiktaş 0-1 Porto, Monaco 2-2 RB Leipzig

Group H: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL 0-3 Real Madrid

