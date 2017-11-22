Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Barcelona earn last 16 slot, final day showdowns set up

Wednesday 22 November 2017

Barcelona joined Liverpool and Manchester City in the last 16 as two final-day showdowns were set up, Sporting CP reached the play-offs and Basel beat Manchester United.

Barcelona are the third team through to the round of 16
Barcelona are the third team through to the round of 16 ©Getty Images

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the eight runners-up go into the play-offs where they will be drawn away to the eight Domestic Champions path survivors.

Through to last 16: Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City
Confirmed in top two: Atlético Madrid, Basel, Bayern München, Chelsea, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur
Confirmed in play-offs: Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP, Ajax*, Brodarac*, Internazionale Milano*, Krasnodar*, Molde*, Nitra*, Salzburg (holders)*, Željezničar*
Can still finish first or second: Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund
Can still finish second: Benfica, Feyenoord, Napoli, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

*from Domestic Champions path

Group A
CSKA Moskva 2-0 Benfica
Basel 2-1 Manchester United

Group B
Anderlecht 1-1 Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Celtic

Group C
Qarabağ 1-3 Chelsea
Atlético Madrid 2-1 Roma

Group D
Juventus 0-1 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-1 Olympiacos

Tuesday results
Group E: Spartak Moskva 5-0 Maribor, Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool
Group F: Napoli 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City 0-0 Feyenoord
Group G: Beşiktaş 0-1 Porto, Monaco 2-2 RB Leipzig
Group H: Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL 0-3 Real Madrid

