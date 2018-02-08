Shoot-out delights: the long and the short of it

Watched by a UEFA Youth League record crowd, Real Madrid last night edged past Krasnodar 3-0 on penalties, falling just short of the record for lowest scoring shoot-out. UEFA.com celebrates the pleasure and pain of spot kicks.

Origin

• FIFA adopted the shoot-out on 27 June 1970, as proposed by Israel Football Association (IFA) president Michael Almog after seeing his national team lose a 1968 Olympic quarter-final on the drawing of lots.

First

• The first shoot-out in UEFA competition came on 30 September 1970 when Budapest Honvéd beat Aberdeen 5-4 in the European Cup Winners' Cup first round.

• That November, Everton eliminated Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-3 by the same method in the European Champion Clubs' Cup second round.

Epics

• The 2007 UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final between the Netherlands and England had 32 attempts before the Dutch hosts prevailed 13-12 in the longest shoot-out in any UEFA competition.

Coincidentally, the two players that had missed in England's first senior shoot-out – the 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-final against West Germany – were in Heerenveen that day, Stuart Pearce managing the team and Chris Waddle in the stands.

• The most spot kicks ever scored in a UEFA Champions League penalty shoot-out is 21, Latvia's Skonto overcoming Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia 11-10 in the 1993/94 preliminary round.

• Thirty-two consecutive penalties were converted in the Turkish Cup last-16 tie between Galatasaray and Gençlerbirliği on 28 November 1996, a record for a top-level shoot-out. Galatasaray substitute İlyas Kahraman missed their 17th before Gençlerbirliği slotted to triumph 17-16.

• Galatasaray goalkeeper Hayrettin Demirbaş put away his own kick but let in all 17 he faced, despite Fatih Terim shouting at him to open his hands when diving for the ball. Hayrettin's opposite number Kubilay Aydın was overheard saying to him during the drama, "it's a disgrace for both of us – man, at least save one" and "let this finish".

• A month earlier, the French Cup fifth-round tie between Obernai and Wittelsheim went to penalties but was halted when the score reached 15-15 after 20 kicks each. Bad light stopped play and under competition regulations lower-division club Obernai progressed after what is considered the longest European shoot-out in a major competition (with, misses included, 40 kicks in all).

• There was an even longer shoot-out in the 2004/05 Namibian Cup, KK Palace ousting Civics 17-16 after 48 attempts.

• In 2016, SK Batov outlasted FC Fryšták 21-20 after 52 kicks in a Czech fifth-tier match.

Shortest

• The fewest penalties scored in a major shoot-out was on a showpiece occasion, Steaua București edging Barcelona 2-0 in the 1986 European Cup final, with Helmut Duckadam keeping out all four of the Spanish side's attempts.

EURO

• Czechoslovakia overcame West Germany 5-3 with Antonín Panenka's famous chip to win the 1976 UEFA European Championship, the only time the final of the senior competition has gone to penalties. The now-defunct golden goal rule was used in 1996 and 2000.

Czech prowess

• Czechoslovakia, in total, took 14 penalties in major shoot-outs and scored them all, following up the 1976 European final with a 9-8 conquest of Italy for third place in 1980. That is the equal-longest EURO shoot-out along with Germany's 6-5 success over Italy in the 2016 quarter-finals, which also went to the 18th kick.

• The Czech Republic have picked up where their predecessors left off, converting all six to beat France in the 1996 semi-finals, the only senior shoot-out they have contested since the split from Slovakia.

Most frequent

• Since UEFA changed the regulations of the European U17 Championship for 2011/12 to remove the possibility of extra time, five of the six finals have been decided on penalties.

New system

• The International Football Association Board (IFAB) is currently trialling a new penalty shoot-out system as part of its 'play fair' initiative. The experiment is looking at whether the advantage for the team going first in a pair of spot kicks in a shoot-out could be reduced. In the trial, the team taking the first penalty in a pair of spot kicks changes each time, instead of the teams automatically following each other in a sequence of pairs from the first two penalties onwards.

• The first shoot-out in what has been dubbed the 'ABBA' system came in the Women's U17 EURO semi-final in May 2017 where Germany beat Norway 3-2. Germany also vanquished Spain on penalties in the final, while at the men's U17 EURO it was Spain who defeated Germany in the semis and then England in the final in shoot-outs.