UEFA Youth League play-off draw

• The winners of the eight Domestic Champions path second-round ties will be paired with runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage

• The eight teams from the Domestic Champions path will be at home in the one-off ties on 11/12 February.

• Clubs from the same association cannot meet; any other restrictions will be announced before the draw.

• The eight play-off winners join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16.

Knockout phase

Play-offs: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February

Round of 16: 3/4 March

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon

Final: 20 April, Nyon