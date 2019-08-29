UEFA Youth League play-off draw
Thursday 29 August 2019
Article summary
The draw is made on 16 December.
Article top media content
Article body
• The winners of the eight Domestic Champions path second-round ties will be paired with runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage
• The eight teams from the Domestic Champions path will be at home in the one-off ties on 11/12 February.
• Clubs from the same association cannot meet; any other restrictions will be announced before the draw.
• The eight play-off winners join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16.
Knockout phase
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon