UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Monday 2 March 2020

Watch highlights from the play-offs and group stage with knockout matches streamed in selected territories.

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

STREAMS

Round of 16

Tuesday 3 March
Benfica v Liverpool (16:00 CET)

Wednesday 4 March
Bayern München v Dinamo Zagreb (14:00 CET)

Tuesday 10 or Wednesday 11 March (exact date to be confirmed)
Internazionale Milano v Rennes (14:00 CET)

Wednesday 11 March
Juventus v Real Madrid (16:00 CET)

HIGHLIGHTS

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Play-offs

Highlights: Derby 3-1 Dortmund
Tuesday 11 February
Derby County 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday 12 February
Rangers 0-4 Atlético Madrid
Porto 1-1, 6-7pens Salzburg
Real Zaragoza 1-3 Lyon

GROUP STAGE

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December
Chelsea 1-1 LOSC Lille
Internazionale Milano 2-0 Barcelona

Highlights: Inter 2-0 Barcelona
Wednesday 11 December
Club Brugge 2-2 Real Madrid
Bayern München 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur 

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November
Juventus 2-1 Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid 6-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Highlights: Real Madrid 6-3 Paris
Wednesday 27 November
Barcelona 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 7-0 Napoli

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Internazionale Milano
Lyon 2-3 Benfica

Highlights: Lyon 2-3 Benfica
Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta 1-0 Manchester City
Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray

Matchday 3

Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris
Wednesday 23 October
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 2

Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern
Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea
Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano

Matchday 1

Tuesday 17 September   
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool 
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid
 Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid

